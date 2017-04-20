Mark Your Calendar

Prescribed burn six miles south of Tijeras at David Canyon APRIL 12 – 19, weather and conditions permitting. For info contact the Forest Service at 505-281-3304.

Estancia Valley Classical Academy charter school is accepting letters of intent for the 2017-18 school year, APRIL 17 to MAY 12. Info and forms are at theevca.com. The lottery for this enrollment window will be held MAY 16 at the school. Contact 505-832-2223 with questions.

Route 66 Arts Alliance classes will be starting APRIL 19 and include art, crafts, theater and music. For details and registration, visit route66artsalliance.org or look for the group on Facebook. Or call 505-286-4985.

Monthly networking meeting of the Edgewood Chamber of Commerce, APRIL 20 and third Thursdays at Sandia Labs FCU in Edgewood from 11:45 – 12:45 p.m. More info at edgewoodchambernm.com or 505-596-0566.

Torrance County 50+ Games 8-ball pool tournament, APRIL 22 at the Mountainair Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Making Tracks for Health, community walk APRIL 22 starting at 7:15 a.m. at Arthur Park in Estancia. Breakfast burritos provided. For info call 505-832-4495.

Family health and safety fair APRIL 22 at the Estancia High School gym from 8 – 11 a.m. CNMEC annual membership meeting starts at 11 a.m. Door prizes. For info call 505-832-4495 or email dlortiz@lobo.net or bclark@lobo.net .

Seed saving and gardening workshop, APRIL 22 at the Edgewood Soil & Water Conservation District at 2506 Old 66, Moriarty, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. How to save seed, when to harvest, tools of the trade, growing vegetables in the East Mountains and more. For info visit eastmountainseed.org.

Health and Safety Fair, APRIL 22 at Estancia High School Gym, from 8-11 a.m., followed by CNMEC annual meeting at 11 a.m. Door prizes.

Book Sale and Signing. Meet over 50 New Mexican authors APRIL 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Free admission. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com .

Walkin N Circles horse rescue is hosting a community trail ride fundraiser APRIL 23. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.; ride when ready. Trail is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $45 and tax-deductible. Proceeds help care for the rescue animals. For info visit wncr.org.

Santa Fe County’s property tax outreach program for property tax payments at the Edgewood Senior Center at 114 Quail Trail, APRIL 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

High Desert Riders equine club meets APRIL 25 and fourth Tuesdays at the Edgewood Community Center at 7 p.m. For info call 505-379-8658.

Estancia Business Professionals of America team fundraiser for national competition, a spaghetti dinner and bingo APRIL 26 at 5 p.m. Dinner and bingo $10, raffle tickets $5 and bingo cards $1. For info call 505-908-4836.

Edgewood Family History Center offers “Correcting Relationships in Family Search Family Tree Involving Duplicates, Merging and Looping,” at 10:30 a.m. APRIL 26 at the LDS Church in Edgewood. To rsvp or for info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Estancia Seed Swap, APRIL 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Estancia Public Library. Guest speakers are Flordemayor Hall and Greg Schoen. Share seeds and knowledge.

Torrance County 50+ Games badminton competition, APRIL 29 at the Dr. Saul Community Center in Mountainair, starting at 9 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 orjerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Tip-a-Cop, a fundraiser for the Special Olympics, APRIL 29 at Katrinah’s East Mountain Grill from 2 – 6 p.m. Meet Edgewood police officers, who serve as waiters. Tips benefit the NM Special Olympics. For info call 505-281-5717.

24th Annual Community Flea Market at RV Sales in Moriarty APRIL 30 starting at 8 a.m. For info contact 505-832-2400 or val@rvsalesnm.com .

The “Puzzle” of Route 66, a talk by Santa Fean Willie Lambert, who has mapped nearly every foot of the Mother Road, will focus on Tijeras Canyon, APRIL 30 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Church in Tijeras. Free. Bring postcards and other memorabilia from Route 66. Presented by the East Mountain Historical Society. For info visit eastmountainhistory.org.

Edgewood town council meeting MAY 3 at the Edgewood Community Center at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-286-4518 or visit edgewood-nm.gov.

Kitchen Creations, a cooking school for people with Type 2 diabetes, MAY 3, MAY 10, MAY 17 and MAY 24, from 3 – 6 p.m. at Estancia United Methodist Church. Learn to plan and prepare meals that help manage diabetes. For info call 505-544-4335.

Torrance County 50+ Games archery competition, MAY 6, location and time TBA. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 orjerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Self-Reliance Fair, held at the LDS Church in Edgewood MAY 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classes on fermentation, vermiculture, composting, beekeeping and many more, plus 20 booths. Free food. For info visit selfreliancefair.blogspot.com.

Fifth annual Notorious Nick Memorial Shotgun Match, MAY 6 at Founders Ranch, hosted by the Single Action Shooting Society. Sign up at 8 a.m.; shooting starts at 10 a.m. Benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For info contact 505-934-2533 or director@frshotgunsports.com , or 505-843-1320 or misty@sassnet.com.

Grand reopening of Hug a Horse Thrift Store in its expanded space, MAY 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free cake and a sale. For info call 505-459-2265.

Country Living & Lifestyles Expo, MAY 6 at Edgewood Elementary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Organized by the Edgewood Chamber of Commerce. Vendors are encouraged to contact the chamber at 505-596-0566 or director@edgewoodchambernm.com .

Moriarty High School visual and performing arts departments present a Spring Spectacular MAY 8 at 5 and 7 p.m. at the MHS Performing Arts Center.

Lecture by Paul R. Secord, MAY 9 at the Sandia Ranger Station in Tijeras at 6:30 p.m., on the past 1,000 years of history from the Pecos area. For info call 505-281-3304.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MAY 13 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Tip-a-Cop, a fundraiser for the Special Olympics, MAY 13 at Denny’s in Edgewood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet Edgewood police officers, who serve as waiters. Tips benefit the NM Special Olympics. For info call 505-281-5717.

Estancia Elementary School’s kindergarten registration runs through MAY 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Estancia Elementary office. For info call 505-384-2000.

La Sala de Galisteo Movie Nights, MAY 18 at 7 p.m., presents “Ace in the Hole.” Much of the film was shot outside Gallup in the 1950s. Introduction by film historian Angie Beauchamp. Free admission. For info visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Outdoor Arts Market at Country Friends Antiques in Moriarty, MAY 19 – 20 and third Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Local artists and crafters. For info call 254-433-9847.

Torrance County 50+ Games track and field events, MAY 20 at the Estancia High School track, starting at 8 a.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Estancia Public Library’s summer reading program sign-up begins MAY 22 for kids ages 1 to 5th grade. Weekly story, crafts, activities. Through June and July. For info call 505-384-9655.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, MAY 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, Jams & Jellies. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Simple Circuits: A Makerspace Project, open to age 6 and up at the Estancia Public Library, MAY 24 at 1 p.m. Free. Spaces are limited, register at the library or call 505-384-9655.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop on Well & Wastewater Permitting on MAY 25 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

La Sala de Galisteo Movie Nights, MAY 25 at 7 p.m., presents “Sunset Boulevard.” Free admission. Introduction by film historian Angie Beauchamp. For info visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, JUNE 3 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Torrance County 50+ Games horseshoes tournament, JUNE 3 at City Park in Moriarty, starting at 1 p.m. For info contact Jerry Melaragno at 505-847-0402 or jerrymeldcp@gmail.com .

Walkin N Circles Ranch Jamboree, JUNE 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ranch tours, activities for kids, pony rides, silent auction, food trucks, bake sale, live music, demonstrations. Meet the horses and learn how to foster or adopt one. Suggested donation at the gate is $2 for adults, kids under 16 free. Benefits the horse rescue at the ranch. For info visit wncr.org.

End of Trail, the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, at SASS Founders Ranch JUNE 15-25.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, JUNE 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, Salsa Making. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, JULY 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, Canning Fruits. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop: “Septic Effluent – How Does It Affect Groundwater,” on AUGUST 18 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, AUGUST 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, Pickling Class. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, SEPTEMBER 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pressure Canning. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop: “Proper Septic Care and Maintenance,” on SEPTEMBER 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, OCTOBER 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, Freezing & Drying. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.