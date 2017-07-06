Mark Your Calendar

East Mountain Chamber of Commerce evening business mixer, JULY 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at ReMax Pros in Cedar Crest. Italian food by Shorty’s BBQ plus potluck side dish. For info call 505-281-7767 or 505-281-1999.

Wildlife West’s Chuckwagon BBQ dinner, JULY 8 and Saturdays through September. Admission at 5 p.m.; free-flight raptor show at 6 p.m.; 7 p.m. BBQ dinner starts and at 8 p.m. the music begins. Must make reservations by 2 p.m. the day of the show. For ticket prices and info call 505-286-7655 or visit wildlifewest.org.

Music Circle at Mountain Arts on Broadway in Mountainair, JULY 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. For info call 505-384-5327.

Free family movie JULY 8 at the Edgewood Soccer Field showing The Sandlot at 8:30 p.m. Free. Movie, popcorn and drinks provided by the Edgewood Police Department.

Second Saturday Community Coffeehouse JULY 8, Melissa Rios opens follwed by Elchemie. Doors open at 6, with performance at 6:30 p.m. For info contact 505-286-1203 or admin@unityemtns.org.

Bethel Community Storehouse’s 30th birthday bash JULY 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, free food, vendors, BBQ, snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn, balloons, face painting, jumpers for the kids. For info call 505-832-6642.

Benefits counselor from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services will be at the Tijeras Senior Center JULY 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Call 505-286-4220 for info.

Julie Griffo, ICAN Nutrition Educator from Torrance County Extension Service will be at Bethel Storehouse JULY 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the My Plate for My Family, a free workshop to help families learn about healthy food and physical activities. Call 505-544-4337 for info.

Benefits counselor from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services will be at Bethel Community Storehouse in Moriarty JULY 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 505-832-6642 for info.

Edgewood Family History Center offers the class, “Crossing the Pond, Immigration Into the U.S.,” at 10:30 a.m. JULY 12 at the LDS Church in Edgewood. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

East Mountain Toastmasters meets JULY 17 and first and third Mondays at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras at 6:15 p.m. For info call 862-216-5891.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, JULY 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, Canning Fruits. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Ranch Rodeo JULY 22 starting at 2 p.m. at J.P. Helms Arena in Mountainair. For info contact 505-321-9552.

Edgewood Family History Center offers the class, “Sharing Your Family History Using Roots Magic,” at 10:30 a.m. JULY 26 at the LDS Church in Edgewood. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Edgewood Music and Art Festival at Wildlife West Nature Park, JULY 28-29. Chuckwagon dinner shows featuring Syd Masters. On JULY 29, 10 bands playing all day. Covered seating, jam sessions, food, free parking, beer by Sierra Blanca Brewery. For info call 505-286-7655 or visit wildlifewest.org.

Old Timers Day in Estancia JULY 29 starting with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by music in the park, Dutch oven lunch at 11:30 in the park, and a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Estancia Community Center. Vendors contact Jaci at 505-384-2579.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop: “Septic Effluent – How Does It Affect Groundwater,” on AUGUST 18 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, AUGUST 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, Pickling Class. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

22 Years of Enchantment, a juried art show, will hang at Manzano Mountain Art Council in Mountainair starting AUGUST 25. Submissions are sought. For info contact john.stange@mac.com or call 512-739-4578.

Mountainair Sunflower Festival, with events in and around Mountainair, including art, live music, a sunflower hat contest and more, on AUGUST 26.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, SEPTEMBER 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pressure Canning. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop: “Proper Septic Care and Maintenance,” on SEPTEMBER 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, OCTOBER 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, Freezing & Drying. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.