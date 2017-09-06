Mark Your Calendar

Estancia Public Library’s reading program, registration SEPTEMBER 5-15. Sign up for Bookworm Buddies, for ages 1.5 to 5 years, meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, or Library Lizards, for grades K-5, meeting 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Both feature crafts, stories and fun activities. Space is limited. Free. For info call 505-384-9655.

East Mountain Chamber of Commerce luncheon, SEPTEMBER 7 at Legacy Church in Edgewood. New member Roofcare presents to the group. $10 per person includes lunch by Pizza Barn. RSVP to info@eastmountainchamber.com.

“Variations: A Group of Five” art show opens SEPTEMBER 8 at Elmore Gallery in Santa Fe. Works by five artists including Catherine Ferguson of Galisteo and Dewayne Cole of Stanley. For info call 505-995-9677.

Farm tour at Old Windmill Dairy in Estancia SEPTEMBER 9 at 3:30 p.m. Baby goat feeding, cheese sampling, smores. $7.50 for kids and $9.50 for adults. Movie night with Goats, showing Sound of Music (singalong). Tickets $10 to $26 and available at oldwindmilldairy.com.

Dance Under the Stars, SEPTEMBER 9 at Crossley Park in Moriarty, sponsored by the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program and The Independent newspaper. Vendors will benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. For info contact 505-269-8178.

Music circle and open mic at Mountain Arts on Broadway in Mountainair, SEPTEMBER 9 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Refreshments provided. For info visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Songwriting duo of Johanna and Scott Hongell-Darsee headline in second Saturday Community Coffeehouse SEPTEMBER 9 at WoodsEnd Church in Edgewood. Maureen Folz opens. House opens at 6 with performance starting at 6:30. For info email admin@unityemtns.org.

Benefits Counselor from NM Aging and Long-Term services will be at Tijeras Senior Center, SEPTEMBER 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Call 286-4220 for info.

White Wings Across America, memorial at Wildlife West Nature Park in remembrance of those who perished Sept. 11, 2001. Ceremony includes participation nationwide, 10 a.m. SEPTEMBER 11. For info, 505-281-7655.

Edgewood Family History Center class, “Scandinavian Research,” 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Church in Edgewood SEPTEMBER 13. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Manzano Fiesta, SEPTEMBER 16 starting with Mass and Procession at 11 a.m., followed by a free meal, cake walk, games, face painting and activities all day. Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. with music by Gilbert Ortiz. $10, children 12 and under free. For info contact Gloria at 505-589-8904.

“Manzano Magic,” a group show at Cibola Arts Gallery in Mountainair, opening reception SEPTEMBER 16 from 1-3 p.m. For info call 505-847-0324 or visit cibolaartsgallery.com.

Phillip Tuwaletstiwa, developer of the Hopi tribe’s first comprehensive land information system for cultural and natural resources, will introduce the film, “The Mystery of Chaco Canyon,” which examines enigmas presented by massive prehistoric remains found in Chaco Canyon, SEPTEMBER 17 at 7 p.m. at La Sala de Galisteo. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

East Mountain Toastmasters open house, SEPTEMBER 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras. Learn and practice leadership and speaking skills in a safe and supportive environment. For more info contact Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, SEPTEMBER 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pressure Canning. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop: “Proper Septic Care and Maintenance,” on SEPTEMBER 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

Abó Astronomy event, SEPTEMBER 22 from 6 – 10 p.m., guided rock tour, sky observing, sunset photography, night sky observation through telescopes. Free. For info call 505-847-2585, x220.

Pinto Bean Fun Run, 1-mile and 5k corn maze run SEPTEMBER 23 at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty. Starts at 8 a.m. Early entry fees $20-30; $10 more on race day. Benefits the students of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District. For info runningguru.com, search “Pinto Pride.”

Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival, SEPTEMBER 23 in Edgewood at the soccer field from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Agility courses, shot and microchip clinics, contest, adoptions, nail trimming, door prizes, live music. Free. For info call 717-466-1601 or email lccrpat@gmail.com.

Create altars to remember loved ones, an art workshop at Mountain Arts on Broadway in Mountainair, SEPTEMBER 23 and/or OCTOBER 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes materials and snacks. For info contact 505-948-4294 or artonthegrayhill@gmail.com.

Farm tour at Old Windmill Dairy in Estancia SEPTEMBER 23 at 3:30 p.m. Baby goat feeding, cheese sampling, smores. $7.50 for kids and $9.50 for adults. Movie night with Goats, showing Oklahoma (singalong). Tickets $10 to $26 and available at oldwindmilldairy.com.

Edgewood Family History Center class, “Introduction to DNA for Genealogy,” 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Church in Edgewood SEPTEMBER 27. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Stargazing at the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center, SEPTEMBER 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. Trails open til dusk for guided trail hikes; From 8 – 9 p.m. astronomers will allow the public to peer through their telescopes. Free. For info call 505-281-5259.

Michael F. Brown, president of the School for Advanced Research and author of “The Turbulent Life and Times of an Amazonian People,” will speak about encounters with an indigenous people of Peru and contested zones of the Amazonian frontier at 7 p.m. on SEPTEMBER 28 at La Sala de Galisteo. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

Free seminar on how to preserve and store photos so they are safe in the event of a disaster, SEPTEMBER 30 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Have up to 50 photos scanned in high res at no charge. For info call 505-280-7709.

Farm tour OCTOBER 7 at Old Windmill Dairy in Estancia. Feed baby goats, cheese sampling, arts and crafts, roasting smores, pumpkin painting. $10 for kids, $16 for adults. Movie night with Goats, double feature, showing Legends of Sleepy Hollow and Halloween. Tickets $10 to $26 and available at oldwindmilldairy.com.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, OCTOBER 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, Freezing & Drying. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Fanciful 50’s Vintage Tea, OCTOBER 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Silent auction, sweet and savory refreshments, and a hat and costume contest. Benefits the Moriarty Historical Society & Museum. To make reservations, contact 505-832-0839 or 505-832-2513.

Lucy R. Lippard, author, art and culture critic, will read from her book, “Down Country,” five centuries of Pueblo Indian Culture in the Galisteo Basin and her work-in-progress, “Pueblo Chico,” a history of the Galisteo village, at 7 p.m. on OCTOBER 19 at La Sala de Galisteo. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

Punkin Chunkin Festival, hosted by Estancia Rotary Club, OCTOBER 21 at Cape Calabaza in Estancia. Gates open at 8 a.m. Carnival opens, 10 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30. Launcher registration and practice starts at noon. 1 p.m. prince and princess crowned and official opening launch at 1:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. pie eating contest. For info 505-615-7059.

Holiday craft fair NOVEMBER 18 at Holy Cross Church in Edgewood. For info, holycrossnmcraftfair@aol.com or 505-850-9720. Handmade crafts, entertainment, raffle and door prizes and food by Our Daily Bread food truck.