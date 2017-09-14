Mark Your Calendar

Calendar listings from the public are always welcome. Email yours here.

Remembering and honoring Clovis Carver Public Library victims, at Estancia Public Library SEPTEMBER 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remembering fellow librarians Wanda Walters and Krissie Carter of Clovis. Serving cookies, coffee and lemonade all day. Everyone will also receive a free purple ribbon to show support.

Estancia Public Library’s reading program, registration through SEPTEMBER 15. Sign up for Bookworm Buddies, for ages 1.5 to 5 years, meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, or Library Lizards, for grades K-5, meeting 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Both feature crafts, stories and fun activities. Space is limited. Free. For info call 505-384-9655.

Manzano Fiesta, SEPTEMBER 16 starting with Mass and Procession at 11 a.m., followed by a free meal, cake walk, games, face painting and activities all day. Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. with music by Gilbert Ortiz. $10, children 12 and under free. For info contact Gloria at 505-589-8904.

“Manzano Magic,” a group show at Cibola Arts Gallery in Mountainair, gallery opening reception SEPTEMBER 16 from 1-3 p.m. For info call 505-847-0324 or visit cibolaartsgallery.com.

Phillip Tuwaletstiwa, developer of the Hopi tribe’s first comprehensive land information system for cultural and natural resources, will introduce the film, “The Mystery of Chaco Canyon,” which examines enigmas presented by massive prehistoric remains found in Chaco Canyon, SEPTEMBER 17 at 7 p.m. at La Sala de Galisteo. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

A cappella men’s ensemble de Profundis presents its annual concert at Quarai Ruins, SEPTEMBER 17 at 3 p.m. The concert is hosted by the Manzano Mountain Art Council and donations benefit the council.

East Mountain Toastmasters open house, SEPTEMBER 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras. Learn and practice leadership and speaking skills in a safe and supportive environment. For more info contact Mary Ellen Burns at 862-216-5891.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, SEPTEMBER 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pressure Canning. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Bernalillo County hosts a workshop: “Proper Septic Care and Maintenance,” on SEPTEMBER 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the McGrane Safety Complex in Tijeras. For info visit bernco.gov.

Abó Astronomy event, SEPTEMBER 22 from 6 – 10 p.m., guided rock tour, sky observing, sunset photography, night sky observation through telescopes. Free. For info call 505-847-2585, x220.

Pinto Bean Fun Run, 1-mile and 5k corn maze run at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty SEPTEMBER 23. Starts at 8 a.m. Early entry fees $20-30; $10 more on race day. Benefits the students of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District. For info runningguru.com, search “Pinto Pride.”

Art workshop SEPTEMBER 23 and/or OCTOBER 21 (depending on participation). Create a personal altar to remember loved one, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Arts on Broadway in Mountainair. Cost is $35 per person, includes supplies. For info call 505-948-4294 or email artonthegrayhill@gmail.com.

Woofstock Pet Expo and Adoption Festival, SEPTEMBER 23 in Edgewood at the soccer field from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Agility courses, shot and microchip clinics, contest, adoptions, nail trimming, door prizes, live music. Free. For info call 717-466-1601 or email lccrpat@gmail.com.

Farm tour at Old Windmill Dairy in Estancia SEPTEMBER 23 at 3:30 p.m. Baby goat feeding, cheese sampling, smores. $7.50 for kids and $9.50 for adults. Movie night with Goats, showing Oklahoma (singalong). Tickets $10 to $26 and available at oldwindmilldairy.com.

East Mountain Celebration, SEPTEMBER 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras. Live music, car show, jumpers, artisans and info booths, food trucks. Honoring academically outstanding students. For info visit bernco.gov or call 505-314-0240.

High Desert Riders, a local trail riding club, invites horse enthusiasts and history buffs to its general meeting SEPTEMBER 26 at the Edgewood Community Center. Special guest Steve Price will talk about his book, “America’s Wild Horses: The History of the Western Mustang.” Refreshments will be served. For info pauladinnm@gmail.com.

Edgewood Family History Center class, “Introduction to DNA for Genealogy,” 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Church in Edgewood SEPTEMBER 27. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Stargazing at the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center, SEPTEMBER 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. Trails open til dusk for guided trail hikes; From 8 – 9 p.m. astronomers will allow the public to peer through their telescopes. Free. For info call 505-281-5259.

Michael F. Brown, president of the School for Advanced Research and author of “The Turbulent Life and Times of an Amazonian People,” will speak about encounters with an indigenous people of Peru and contested zones of the Amazonian frontier at 7 p.m. on SEPTEMBER 28 at La Sala de Galisteo. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

Free seminar on how to preserve and store photos so they are safe in the event of a disaster, SEPTEMBER 30 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Have up to 50 photos scanned in high res at no charge. For info call 505-280-7709.

Lucy R. Lippard, author, art and culture critic, will read from her book, “Down Country,” five centuries of Pueblo Indian Culture in the Galisteo Basin and her work-in-progress, “Pueblo Chico,” a history of the Galisteo village, at 7 p.m. on OCTOBER 5 (changed date) at La Sala de Galisteo. For info see lasaladegalisteo.org.

Farm tour OCTOBER 7 at Old Windmill Dairy in Estancia. Feed baby goats, cheese sampling, arts and crafts, roasting smores, pumpkin painting. $10 for kids, $16 for adults. Movie night with Goats, double feature, showing Legends of Sleepy Hollow and Halloween. Tickets $10 to $26 and available at oldwindmilldairy.com.

Pet Blessing Service, OCTOBER 8 at Mountainside United Methodist Church in Cedar Crest at 2:30 p.m. Non-aggressive animals are welcome. For details, contact lindamizell@mac.com or 505-286-9984.

Food preservation series at Estancia Methodist Church, OCTOBER 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, Freezing & Drying. Classes $10 and limited to 12 participants. For info and reservations call 505-544-4333.

Fanciful 50’s Vintage Tea, OCTOBER 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Silent auction, sweet and savory refreshments, and a hat and costume contest. Benefits the Moriarty Historical Society & Museum. To make reservations, contact 505-832-0839 or 505-832-2513.

Punkin Chunkin Festival, hosted by Estancia Rotary Club, OCTOBER 21 at Cape Calabaza in Estancia. Gates open at 8 a.m. Carnival opens, 10 a.m.; parade starts at 10:30. Launcher registration and practice starts at noon. 1 p.m. prince and princess crowned and official opening launch at 1:30 p.m.; 3 p.m. pie eating contest. For info 505-615-7059.

Halloween Hike, OCTOBER 30 at the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center, starting at 6 p.m. A guided night hike, so headlamps or flashlights are required. Donations are appreciated. No pets allowed. For info contact Vanessa at 505-281-5259.

Holiday craft fair NOVEMBER 18 at Holy Cross Church in Edgewood. For info, holycrossnmcraftfair@aol.com or 505-850-9720. Handmade crafts, entertainment, raffle and door prizes and food by Our Daily Bread food truck.