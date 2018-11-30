MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Ladies Day at the Mill, NOVEMBER 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks, door prizes, raffles, giveaways, and more.

2nd Annual DeMolay Santa 5k Fun Run/Walk on DECEMBER 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Soccer Complex. Registration onsite is $30, shirt included, registration online is $20 with shirt and $10 without. There will be a prize for best festive dressed. nmdemolay.us THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO DECEMBER 22 DUE TO A FAMILY EMERGENCY.

Winter Arts Festival DECEMBER 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the building that was formerly Edgewood Elementary. Event is free. Live music, artists, writers, and food. Festival Youth Art exhibit. Open to all students. Apply at route66artsalliance@gmail.com with name, school, and contact info. Drop off is Friday November 30 at 5 p.m. Pick up is at 4 p.m. on December 1.

Mountainair Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, DECEMBER 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dr. Saul Community Center. Hand-crafted and homemade gift items, food, silent auction. Vendor info from 505-847-0973 or rebeccalue56@gmail.com.

Stocking stuffing party to benefit the Starlit Night event, DECEMBER 1 at Chili Hills in Moriarty. Stockings are provided; bring stuffers to share, including grooming items, hats and gloves, small stuffed animals, candy, gift cards max $20. For info contact evhandsofhope@gmail.com, 505-289-9101 or 505-480-1767.

Holiday Craft Fair at Moriarty Elementary School, over 25 vendors with gifts, handmade crafts, food, and free popcorn and sno-cones, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. DECEMBER 1.

Children’s Shopping Day at Bethel Community Storehouse, DECEMBER 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas store is open for children ages 4 to 12 so they can shop for their family—no adults allowed. Refreshments, music, and a visit from Santa from noon to 2 p.m. For info call 505-832-6642.

East Mountain Community Chorus presents the 31st annual performance of Handel’s Messiah on DECEMBER 2 at 3 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cedar Crest Info from 281-2430 or emcchorus.com. Free.

Medicare Open Enrollment assistance providing free, unbiased advice from NM Aging and Long Term Services, DECEMBER 4, Bethel Storehouse (Moriarty) 8:30 – 11. Call 505-832-6642 for info.

Last public meeting to gather input on the goals, objectives and strategies of Edgewood’s Comprehensive Plan, DECEMBER 4 at town hall in the old Edgewood Elementary School building, at 6 p.m. Topic is economic development. For info call 505-7124-3602.

Community garden planning meeting, DECEMBER 6 from 1-2 p.m. at the Edgewood Senior Center. Food and beverages provided. For info contact 575-646-0334.

Hot cocoa, popcorn balls, Christmas carols and cutting snowflakes and other paper crafts, DECEMBER 7 at The Independent office at 95 State Road 344 in Edgewood. Help us decorate our office and make some to take home, too. For info call 505-286-1212.

Light the Night, an annual community event sponsored by East Mountain High School, DECEMBER 7 from 5:30-9:30 p.m., featuring the Enlightened Trail, a magical, lighted trail in the woods; silent auction; craft vendors; and free EMHS Winter Concert. For information, call 505-281-7400.

Town of Edgewood’s annual Christmas tree lighting, DECEMBER 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. At Soccer Field Park. Hot cocoa and cookies, with music by area schoolchildren and a bonfire to follow. For info call 505-286-4518.

Annual Children’s Christmas Carnival, sponsored by Friends of the Library, DECEMBER 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the Moriarty Civic Center. Cookies and cocoa, crafts and games for kids, photos with Santa. Benefits Children’s Programming at the Moriarty Library.

Open Mic at the Second Saturday Community Coffeehouse, with all ages, instruments and skill levels welcome. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m. DECEMBER 8 at WoodsEnd Church at 87 State Road 344 in Edgewood. Performance starts at 6:30 p.m. For info, ssccoffeehouse@gmail.comor 505-303-9398.

26th annual Torrance County Christmas Craft Fair & Safety Parade, DECEMBER 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Booth fee, $25 before 11/30. Parade registration at HS Gym, 5 p.m.; parade starts at 6, followed by hot chocolate and cookies at the fairgrounds. For info contact 505-269-8187, 505-384-2971 or 505-300-9625.

Nosh & Slosh with the Salinas Fossil, DECEMBER 8, from 4-7 p.m. At Manzano Mountain Art Center in Mountainair. Fossil viewing and discussion, along with raffles and prizes. For info, donna.deiner@gmail.com.

Estancia Christmas Craft Fair, at Estancia High School DECEMBER 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet Photos With Santa, DECEMBER 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church Street Market in Edgewood. $5 or a 5 lb. bag of cat or dog kibble for the Friends of Estancia Valley Animals. For info fevanimals@gmail.com.

Moriarty Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Carnival, DECEMBER 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Crafts and games for kids, pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa. Raffle to benefit children’s programming at the library. Call 505-832-2513 for info.

You Are The Artist: Making paper flowers with DelRae Mote, plus decorating your own wrapping paper, with tips to create artistically wrapped gifts, DECEMBER 9, from 1-4 p.m. At MMAC Building in Mountainair. $5 per person. For info, 505-948-4294.

Potluck Night at Sierra Blanca Brewing Co. in Moriarty, DECEMBER 11. Bring some, eat some: entrees, sides, desserts, crock pots and casseroles.

Community meeting on resident goals, hosted by Edgewood Police Department, DECEMBER 13 at the station on 23 East Frontage Road. Share your opinion about the direction the police department takes. For info call 505-281-5717.

Estancia Free Video Conference Legal Clinic, DECEMBER 14 at Torrance County District Court in Estancia. Legal Services Committee of the State Bar hosts on the second Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “The Red Shoes,” DECEMBER 15 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Fourth annual Starlit Night, DECEMBER 15 at 4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. To nominate a person or family, contact evhandsofhope@gmail.com or call 505-289-9101 or 505-480-1767.

Traditional Celtic Carols from the British Isles will be featured at the Mountainair Community Chorus’ presentation, “Tapestry of Light,” DECEMBER 16 at the MMAC Building in Mountainair at 2 p.m. For info, 505-705-5121.

Deadline for Bethel Community Storehouse’s annual toy drive is DECEMBER 20. Toys and gifts are needed for infant through high school age. Toys and gifts must be new and unwrapped. For info call 505-832-6642.

Pictures with Santa, hosted by Mountainair Elementary School PTA, DECEMBER 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. At Mountainair Elementary. $3 for 5×7 picture. For info call 505-506-2604.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold,” JANUARY 19 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Starting FEBRUARY 7, a 16-week Master Gardener Program offered by NMSU. Fundamentals of plant and soil science, weather and climate, weed science and more. Weekly from 6-9 p.m. At the DWI Memorial of Perpetual Tears in Moriarty. Applications are being accepted. $120 for the course includes materials. For info contact the Torrance County Extension Office at 505-544-4333.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Lost in Paris,” FEBRUARY 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Dinner at Eight,” MARCH 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.