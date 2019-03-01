Mark Your Calendar

Rockin’ Rock Canyon live music event at Rock Canyon Taproom with JJ and The Mystic Roots performing on MARCH 1 from 6:30-9 p.m. For more info call 505-861-9855.

Odd Dog performing at Molly’s MARCH 1 from 6-10 p.m. For more info call 505-281-9911.

The Fabulous Martini-Tones performing at the Lazy Lizard on MARCH 1 from 7-10 p.m. For more info call 505-281-9122.

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts on MARCH 1 at the Mineshaft Tavern. For more info 505-473-0743.

Clark Andrew Libby, Kristen Rad, and The March Divide are performing on MARCH 1 at Sierra Blanca Brewery from 6-9 p.m. For more info call 505-832-2337.

First Friday Art event at the Ale Republic on MARCH 1 from 6-8 p.m. For more info call 505-281-2828.

The Meanderings performing at the Ale Republic on MARCH 2 from 4-7 p.m. For more info call 505-281-2828.

John DeYoung performing at Rock Canyon Taproom on MARCH 2 from 6-9 p.m. For more info call 505-861-9855.

Hot Rod performing on MARCH 2 from 1:30-5 p.m. at Molly’s. For more info call 505-281-9911.

The Project performing on MARCH 2 from 6-10 p.m. at Molly’s. For more info 505-281-9911.

Manzano Mountain Scribes will be meeting for coffee on MARCH 2 at Alpine Alley at 10 a.m. For more info find them on Facebook.

Ladies’ Spring Retreat on MARCH 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Valley View Christian Church. Cost is $12 per person and child care will be provided. For more info call Karen at 505-967-8849 or contact the church office at 505-281-8373 or email candace@vv.church.

Split Decisions performing on MARCH 3 from 2-7 p.m. at Molly’s. For more info call 505-281-9911.

Tap & Flow: Yoga at Rock Canyon Tap Room on MARCH 3 starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $10. For more info call 505-861-9855.

Marriage/Relationship at the East Mountain Vineyard Church starting on MARCH 3. 10 week course called “Love and Respect.” Classes are every Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. To sign up call Debbie at 505-681-8095 or email her at debbieron20@gmail.com.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-term services on MARCH 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse. No appointment needed. Call 505-832-6642 for more info.

Stargazing party at the Ale Republic MARCH 8 starting at 6 p.m. For more info call 505-281-2828.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Library on MARCH 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Wildfire Preparedness Workshops on MARCH 9 from 10:30-12:30 p.m. at Vista Grande. Free. For more info call 505-510-3478.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-term services on MARCH 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed. Call 505-286-4220 for more info.

Military and Veterans Day at the Legislature on MARCH 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 11 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

Friends of Tijeras Pueblo Monthly Lecture Series: “Puebloan Ceramics of the El Rito Valley, NM on MARCH 12 at the Sandia Ranger Station starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info visit friendsoftijeraspueblo.org.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-term services on MARCH 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed. Call 505-281-2515 for more info.

Edgewood Family History Center Class: “Finding more information on Census Records than you’ve ever imagined” on MARCH 13 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Youth Art Club Extension Poetry Slam and Poetry Jam on MARCH 14 from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountainair Middle/High School. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Seed Swap on MARCH 15 from 1-5 p.m. at the Estancia Library. Bring seeds to swap or take seeds to grow and share the seeds after harvest. For more info call 505-384-9655.

Book Sale at Read “Write” on MARCH 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will go to benefit the Read “Write” Adult Literacy program. 505-866-3333.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Dinner at Eight,” MARCH 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Library on MARCH 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Music for the Soul will be featuring Trio New Mexico at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church on MARCH 24 starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 505-281-7722.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 25 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

The Edgewood Family History Center class: “Combing Family Search and Ancestry” on MARCH 27 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

10th Annual Community Writing Contest the deadline is MARCH 27. Contest is open to residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley area. Categories are 3rd grade and under, 4th and 5th grade, 6-8th grade, 9-12th grade and adult. There will be winners in each category. Rules and entry form are available at the Moriarty Community Library. For more information 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com.

Historic Preservation Workshop 1: The Basics-Why Preserve Historic Places? on MARCH 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartscouncil.org.

Acoustic Jam at Sierra Blanca Brewery on MARCH 29 from 6-9 p.m. For more info call 505-832-2337.

Layers of Inspiration: Ancient Art, Archeaology, Nature and Creativity on APRIL 2 starting at 7 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Historic Preservation Workshop 2: HIstoric Preservation Resources and Benefits on APRIL 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartscouncil.org.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Roosevelt Middle School Car Show Fundraiser on APRIL 27. Tons of cars, door prizes, food and entertainment for all ages. For more info call 505-433-9380.

Country Living and Lifestyles EXPO on APRIL 27. For more info visit edgewoodchambernm.com.

13th Annual Authors for Literacy Book Sale and Signing on APRIL 27 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit Read “Write” Adult Literacy and Friends of the Moriarty Library. For more info call 505-832-2513.

Dedication of the Stephen A. Sandlin Memorial Police Station on MAY 4 starting at noon. For more info call 505-847-2321.

Spring Arts and Crafts who on MAY 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Email KofCcraftshow@gmail.com for more info.

Rhythm Divine performing at Sierra Blanca Brewery MAY 24 from 6-9 p.m. For more info call 505-832-2337.