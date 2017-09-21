Marlene Dodson 1938 – 2017

Marlene Dodson, age 79, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, left us Sept. 8 to begin her eternal journey with the Heavenly Father she faithfully worshiped and served. She was born June 28, 1938. She is survived by her eight children, Kirbye Dibble and husband, Roger, Richard Dodson and wife, Christine, Rochelle Seale and husband, Larry, Dr. Douglas Dodson and wife, Becky, Debbie Torres-Rioux and husband, Andre, Scott Dodson Esq., Dr. Daniel Dodson and wife, Dr. Geetanjali Dodson and Marlys Vespe and husband, Fred Dudek; 20 grandchildren, Tommy (and Kendra), and James (and Loni); Katie (and Cris), Cody (and Ashley), and Brittney; Heather (and Michael), Vanessa, and Danielle (and Gavin); Samantha (and Taylor), Emily and Ben; Savannah and Alexandria; Kellen, McKenzie and Ashley; Alan, Audrey, David (and Elena) and Kelly; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Becky Stewart (and Ken) and Carol Ledon (and Octavio); and numerous other relatives and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Ben; grandson, Ryan; father, Cecil; mother, Lucille; brother, Robert; and grandson-in-law, Dominique. Marlene was an active member of Grace Church for 54 years, serving as hostess for many church gatherings, Vacation Bible School teacher, nursery volunteer, visiting the elderly, faithfully praying for those in need and opening her home to visiting missionaries and foreign students. She touched many lives as she cared and ministered to others, including those at the adult facility where she lived until a week before her death. Marlene taught her children the value of education by going to night school to receive her high school diploma and taking college courses later in life. This is evidenced by raising eight children with professional degrees: a Funeral Director, a Business Major, an LPN, a Nursing Director, two Doctors, a Lawyer and a Counselor, as well as most of her grandchildren having college degrees. Marlene was proud of her years working as a special education aide at Del Norte High School. But her greatest legacy is that of an exceptionally loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a stay-at-home mom who made her daughters’ clothes, attended every PTA meeting, cheered for her children at every sporting event, musical shows and band concerts, made treats for a multitude of bake sales, was a Campfire Girl leader, took in her daughter’s best friend without hesitation and loved her as a daughter, soothed every broken heart, beautifully decorated many children’s birthday cakes and wedding cakes, was proud of her family’s every accomplishment, and lived as an example of her faith by trusting God in every circumstance and faithfully praying for all of the children in her life. Marlene was a loyal and avid Lobos fan, usually being one of the first seated in the arena. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Grace Church at 6901 San Antonio NE, in Albuquerque. Private interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to Grace Church, Rivers of Mercy Children’s Home Fund, 6901 San Antonio Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Like this: Like Loading...