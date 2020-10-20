Late Sunday afternoon, a fire was reported to dispatch in the Manzanita Mountains, near the intersection of Mars Court and Raven Road, off South 14, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

“The fire was human caused, however is undetermined since the exact cause cannot be determined,” said Amanda Rael spokesperson for the Forest Service.

The fire spread over 12 acres, Rael said, less than the 20 acres previously reported. Fire crews stayed on the fire overnight.

According to nearby residents, the area was smoky the following day, but no smoke plume was visible after Oct. 18.

Rael said Bernalillo County Fire Department was the first on the scene, followed by the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

As of today, Oct. 20, resources from BCFD, Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Sandoval County Fire Department, and Kirtland Airforce Base are still on site, Rael said.

Bernalillo County Fire sent out fixed wing heavy tanker aircraft, as well the Bernalillo County Metro 2 helicopter to help fight the fire, Rael said.

The fire did not burn or threaten any structures, Rael said.

Rael also said that the fire is 90% contained, with resources “on site for the next couple days strengthening the handline, mopping up and monitoring the fire.”

For more fire information, visit firerestrictions.us and nmfireinfo.com.