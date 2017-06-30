Mary Jean Gilbert 1935 – 2017

Mary Jean “Jeanna” Gilbert (nee Mattingly), 82, died peacefully at her home in Wheaton, Md., on May 27, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanna was born April 19, 1935 in Albuquerque, to E.E. and Helen Mattingly. E.E. Mattingly owned a chain of service stations in the Estancia area, and Helen Mattingly was an Estancia school teacher and member of the Estancia United Methodist Church for many years. While attending the University of New Mexico, Jeanna met John Gilbert, a U.S. Air Force officer at nearby Kirkland Air Force Base, and they married in her home town of Estancia, at the United Methodist Church, on June 15, 1955. She and John led a rich and stimulating life, including stays in Alabama, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Maryland. Jeanna made friends easily with all who met her, and she enriched her life through the talents and interests of those she met. She loved visiting art galleries, gardening, genealogy, and learning, earning a BA in History from the University of Lowell in Massachusetts, working on a Master’s in Art History from the University of Maryland, and passionately reading and watching Book TV. She was known among friends for creating thought-provoking homemade greeting cards, and outside-the-box decorating—we will never forget her amazing bedroom at the beach house! She was a whiz at using a computer for creating fascinating visual collages, writing long letters, genealogical research, and keeping in touch with family and friends throughout the world. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Lawson Gilbert (Col, USAF, ret); her three children and their families, Mike and John Borchek; Anne and Bob Duff and grandson Bill; Carol and Joe Giampetroni; her brother Charles; her sister Sue and husband Jim Cornell and son Brian; and many other friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her vivacious brother Bill and nephew Bruce Cornell. We are grateful to Montgomery County Hospice for the compassionate support they provided, making it possible to honor her last wish to be at home. Jeanna donated her body to the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda to advance the education of others.

