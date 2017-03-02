Mary Saiz Quintero 1937 – 2017

Mary Saiz Quintero, 79, passed away Feb. 26 in Albuquerque. She was born Sept. 8, 1937 in Los Rincones Colorado, to the late Prospero and Guadalupe (Gonzales) Saiz. Mary was a member of both the Holy Child Catholic Church in Tijeras and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Moriarty. Grandma Mary was a beautiful lady who truly had a passion for life. Grandma Mary was a diehard Bronco fan who loved to travel, embroider, of course gamble, but most of all she loved people and family. She was a daughter, mother, sister, and friend, but most of all she was a “Grandma” to all. She raised and groomed many in the community. She holds a special bond with each and every one of you. She will be missed and loved by all who were blessed enough to be graced with her presence in this life and the next. Mary was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ross Saiz and Frank Saiz, and sisters, Addie Tafoya, Alice Williams, and Terry Saiz. She is survived by her son, Prospero “Pancho” (and Pat) Tapia of Winston-Salem, N.C.; daughters, Dolorez Lopez of Moriarty, Angie (and Ralph) Chavez of Rio Rancho, Evelyn Goode of New Orleans, La., Rosie Andrade of Los Lunas, and Diane Tapia of New Orleans, La., sister, Patsy (and Ernest) Rubi of Mountainair, and sister-in-law, Juana Saiz of Moriarty; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be recited March 4 at 9 a.m. at the Holy Child Catholic Church in Tijeras. The Celebration of Mass will be at 10 a.m. with Father Granito officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marcelino Pacheco, Miguel Pacheco, Anthony Mendez, Marcus Dolche, Patrick Dolche, David Dolche, Daniel Dolche, Audrey Dolche, Thomas Dolche, Chris Dolche and Robbie Dolche. Burial of cremains will follow at the Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Moriarty. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.