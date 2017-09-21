Medical practice owner charged with sex crime

Just a week after he was featured on the front page of The Independent for the ribbon cutting of N.M. Medical’s new urgent care center, James Beverly, a physician’s assistant and owner of the medical practice, was charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor, and arrested at his Cedar Crest office.

A press release was issued by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s special victim’s unit on the arrest.

The press release said Beverly was charged with sexual abuse of a 12-year-old stepdaughter, in a case that was initially reported to Albuquerque Police Department.

“The juvenile was interviewed and made disclosures to forensic interviewers,” the press release says. “James [Beverly] was arrested for Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor at his Family Practice office in Cedar Crest, New Mexico.”

The press release says Beverly has a prior arrest in 2001 in Colorado for “Enticement of a Child,” and continues, “James [Beverly] is an active physician’s assistant and has contact with minors due to his place of employment.”

In addition, according to the minutes of the New Mexico Medical Board, that body voted in May 2001 “to revoke his license based on a felony conviction in Utah.” Later minutes by that body show Beverly’s license as active Nov. 16, 2001, and showing an expiration date of March, 2018.

Anyone with information regarding potential victims is urged to contact detectives working on the case at 505-362-4918.

A call to New Mexico Medical seeking comment was not returned by the time The Independent went to press.

Beverly’s contact information was removed from the medical practice’s website page of current practitioners by the day after the press release.

Meanwhile, hundreds of comments were posted on social media as patients around the Tricounty area struggled to process the arrest.