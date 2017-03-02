Michael Edward Stone 1964 – 2017

Michael Edward Stone 52, passed away Feb. 21 in Estancia. He was born Aug. 17, 1964, in Pella, Iowa to Roy Warren and Myrtle (Tannehill) Stone. He married Karen (Holub) Cowder in 1994. Mike worked as water driller until he retired because of health issues. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and stepson Joseph Cowder. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (and Matthew) Gilbert and grandson; stepson, Justin Cowder; brothers, Robert Stone, Larry (and Judy) Stone, Steven (and Sheila) Stone and sister Mary (and Jim) Minard; and several nieces and nephews. Mike loved to be around his family and friends and enjoyed listening to music. A memorial service will be March 4 at 1 p.m. at the People’s Church of Santa Fe at 1015 Calle Feliz, Santa Fe.