Mildred Marie Latter 1928 – 2018

Mildred Marie Latter was called home to be with Our Lord on April 13, 2018 in Chandler, Arizona. She was born on March 13, 1924 in Lodi, Ohio to the late Carson and Lucille (Wiltrout) Swope. Mildred was a member of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Auxiliary, was in many Square Dancing Clubs and her passion was Competitive Bridge and playing Bingo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Latter; daughter, Cheryl Briggs; brother, Bob Swope and sister, Dorothy Cuccia. Mildred is survived by her sons, Jerry Latter and Sandy of Belen, Jim Latter and Linda of Chandler, Ariz., Tom Latter and Geraldine of Edgewood, and John Latter and Patty of Rio Rancho; daughter, Karen L. Encinias and Segundo (Speedy) of Moriarty; sister-in-law, Charolette Heimberger of Ashland, Ohio and nieces, Debbie Kitchen and Sharon Feasel of Ashland, Ohio; 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for May 12 at 2 p.m. at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, with Pastor John Nash to officiate. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery in Moriarty.