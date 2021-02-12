Every county saw improvements in average daily per-capita rate of new cases over the last two weeks, with both Santa Fe and Bernalillo counties now in the Yellow level, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a livestream Feb. 10.

In addition, the state will no longer require self-quarantine for visitors or residents arriving into the state from “high-risk” states.

The state’s county-by-county “red-to-green” system uses health metrics based on the per-capita daily incidence of reported new Covid-19 cases and average Covid-19 test positivity rate to determine the level of public health risk and requirements for each county. A county that meets one criterion may operate at the Yellow Level; a county that meets both may operate at the Green Level.

Twenty-nine counties reported a positivity rate below 10%, close to the state threshold of 5%, in the last month. The public health order, the “red-to-green framework” and the requirements for each level are available at cv.nmhealth.org/redtogreen.

Counties at the Yellow level have either a new Covid-19 case incidence rate of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, or an average percent of positive Covid-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period less than or equal to 5%.

The Yellow designation means non-retail essential businesses will have no capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those necessary to carry out essential functions.

Essential retail spaces may operate at 33% of maximum capacity. Food and drink establishments may operate at 25% of maximum capacity for indoor dining and 75% of maximum capacity for outdoors dining; any establishment serving alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night.

Close-contact businesses may operate at 25% of maximum capacity or 20 customers at one time, whichever is smaller. Outdoor recreational facilities may operate at 25% of maximum capacity and close-contact recreational facilities remain closed. All other businesses may operate at 25% of maximum capacity or 125 customers at one time, whichever is smaller.

Houses of worship may hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 33% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises. Places of lodging may operate at 60% of maximum occupancy for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 25% of maximum occupancy for all others; 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals. Mass gatherings are limited to 10 persons and 80 vehicles.

Torrance County remains at the Red level, meaning all restrictions remain in place.