East Mountain’s girls soccer team has had Moriarty’s number since 2018. The Lady Timberwolves have beaten the Lady Pintos four consecutive times, including twice in 2021.

During their Sept. 1 matchup in Sandia Park, it looked like the Lady T’Wolves were going to make it five in a row when they were leading the Lady Pintos late in the second half.

But Moriarty found the back of the net twice in the final minutes to send the game into overtime—and when neither team could score in OT, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

“I’m just thrilled that it ended the way it did,” Moriarty head coach Val Luker said.

Both teams traded possessions throughout the first half before East Mountain’s Berkley Flammang won a battle with Moriarty’s Lilia Hernandez and Jade Anaya in the 38th minute. Flammang muscled past the two Moriarty defenders inside the 18-yard penalty area, rifled the ball toward the goal and then fell to the turf as it rolled past Moriarty’s goalkeeper Alaralynn Gunderson for 1-0 lead.

“I saw them both and I was like, there’s no way I’m staying up, so I just stuck my foot out and took a shot before I tumbled,” Flammang said.

In the 50th minute, Flammang lofted a shot just beyond Gunderson’s reach to put East Mountain up 2-0.

In the 72nd, the Lady Pintos got on the board when Brooklyn Olivas sent the ball to Caroline Roberts who punched it in from about 10 yards out.

“I made the shot and ran straight into the goalie,” Roberts said.

Moriarty tied the game in the 78th on a seesaw play that started with Roberts taking a shot from just outside the 6-yard box. East Mountain goalkeeper Taryn Sveum stopped Roberts’ shot and slapped the ball back with both hands into a cluster of players where Roberts got it and knocked it over to Lindsey Rebarchik who poked it in for the equalizer.

“Me and Brooklyn and Caroline were all after the ball, and Caroline just tapped it to me and I just tapped it in the goal,” Rebarchik said.

Both teams had chances to score in the first 10-minute OT period, and again in the second 10-minute OT, but neither did.

“It’s a bummer we couldn’t hang on, it really is but they scored the equalizer right there at the end,” East Mountain head coach Jason Burnette said, adding “But I was really happy with how we played.”