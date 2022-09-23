Late in the second half of Moriarty’s Sept. 19 matchup against the visiting Hope Christian Huskies, Pintos goalkeeper Isaac Dominguez went up in the air for a save in front of the goal. When he grabbed the ball he got hammered by one of Hope Christian’s players.

Dominguez toppled to the turf and the Hope player was issued a yellow card.

“When that dude hit me in the air, it hurt pretty good, I was opened up and I fell on my ribs,” Dominguez said.

It was one of several times Dominguez took some physical abuse during the match and a reflection of the outcome—the Pintos played tough for 80 minutes against the aggressive Huskies but came up short.

Moriarty (5-7) came into the match riding a four-game winning streak but Hope Christian (9-2) held the Pintos scoreless while notching a pair of goals in the first half and two more in the second to go home with a 4-0 victory.

“The boys competed hard, it’s just one of those games where they [the Huskies] have a lot more soccer know-how and skills,” Pintos head coach Jordan Allcorn said. “So you just gotta make it scrappy and physical and try and get a result somehow.”

The Huskies played very physical, getting their first yellow card in the second minute of the match and getting tagged with a second yellow card later in the first half.

“Yeah, it was a rough game, a little bit,” Dominguez said.

Moriarty kept Hope off the board for 33 minutes before the Huskies broke the scoreless tie with a long-range strike from about 30 yards out from the left side that grazed Dominguez’ fingertips as he jumped up.

“The first goal was a very good shot,” Dominguez said. “I thought I had it but I tipped it and it went in.”

Hope scored again just before halftime for a 2-0 lead.

In the 47th minute, Hope punched a shot past a diving Dominguez to go up 3-0.

Hope scored its final goal in the 64th when Dominguez went to his right and blocked a shot but he tapped the ball back into a scramble where a Hope forward poked it in.

“That last one was on me, I definitely shoulda had it,” Dominguez said.

Following the game, Allcorn told his players not to be discouraged because Hope Christian is “probably the best team we’ll play this year.”

Allcorn said the Pintos’ next challenge is St. Michael’s on Sept. 22, before the second part of the season—district play—gets underway Oct 4 against Los Alamos.

“Hopefully we can stay positive, learn from this game [against Hope] and keep getting better,” Allcorn said.