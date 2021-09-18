Ethan Dominguez and William “Cash” Spindle scored second-half goals and that’s all the Pintos needed in their Sept. 11 matchup against the visiting Kirtland Central Broncos.

Dominguez broke a scoreless tie 17 minutes into the second half and Spindle shut the door 11 minutes later to blank the Broncos 2-0.

It was the Pintos’ second consecutive victory and their third win of season.

“Yeah, two wins in a row,” Pintos head coach Jordan Allcorn said.

The Pintos consistently won possession throughout the match and attacked Kirtland Central’s goal, but the Broncos’ goalkeeper grabbed four saves in the first half while three Moriarty shots sailed off frame.

Then, in the 57th minute, Isaac Dominguez—who served as Moriarty’s goalkeeper in the first half but moved to the field in the second—passed the ball to Ethan Dominguez who lofted a long range shot from the left side from just outside the 18. The ball got past the Broncos’ keeper, hammered off the far post and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Spindle secured the Pintos’ second goal in the 68th when he dribbled into the 18-yard box and poked it in from 10 yards out.

“Overall, we controlled the game, I never really felt nervous that we didn’t have the game in our hands,” Allcorn said.

Isaac Dominguez, who ran in Moriarty’s cross country meet in the morning before the soccer match, said, “It was a little rough, like mentally, but the end result, we won and that’s all I could ask for.”