Throughout most of the Moriarty boys Oct. 18 matchup with the visiting Pojoaque Valley Elks, the Pintos looked as though they were going to eke out a win.

They came out attacking. They scored early. They held a lead for almost 70 minutes.

But a late goal by Pojoaque tied the score at 1-1.

Two scoreless overtime periods later, the game ended in a draw and the Pintos were left thinking about what might have been.

“We should’ve won this game, but we didn’t earn it because we didn’t finish,” Moriarty head coach Jordan Allcorn told his team after the match.

In the game’s second minute, Moriarty’s Alex Lopez won a through ball in Pojoaque’s back third and chipped it over to Cesar Aguilar. Aguilar took a couple of touches and scored on a left-footed shot for the early 1-0 advantage.

“I was open, there was a defender but he slipped or something, and then I just took it in,” Aguilar said.

“That was rare for us, we usually don’t score that quick,” Allcorn added.

The Pintos had multiple chances to add to their lead, but several shots were too close to Pojoaque’s goalkeeper who made double-digit saves.

“He’s a good keeper, he really is, so credit to him, he made some good plays,” Allcorn said. “He was planted right in the middle and we kicked it right to him most of the time.”

The Pintos came close to extending the lead in the 38th minute when Bruno Vaquera took the ball down the side into the 18-yard area and sent a cross pass to Lopez who fired for the near post, but it sliced wide by about a foot.

Pojoaque scored the equalizer on a long range shot from more than 30 yards out in the 71st to force overtime.

Near the end of the first overtime, Lopez took a close-range shot, but Pojoaque’s goalkeeper made a jumping two-handed catch.

In the second OT, Moriarty had a free kick that drifted a hair wide, and a long-range shot that hit the crossbar.

“I thought we played really well. I’m definitely happy with our effort. I’m not satisfied with the result but it wasn’t a loss,” Allcorn said, adding, “Soccer can be a cruel game sometimes.”

The Pintos wrapped up the regular season Oct. 20 at Taos.