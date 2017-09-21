Moriarty boys soccer rebounds with 5-1 win over Socorro

Goals came fast and furiously for Moriarty’s boys soccer team last Saturday at home against the visiting Socorro Warriors.

After dropping two consecutive games—including a draining, double-overtime loss to Manzano—the Pintos bounced back with a 5-1 victory over the Warriors.

“The boys played really well,” Moriarty head coach Jordan Allcorn said.

Socorro took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute on a shot that skimmed through a couple of Pintos defenders and may have even touched one of them as the ball sliced just inside the right goal post.

But after that, it was all Pintos.

Moriarty began winning possession of the ball, especially in the midfield, and scored five unanswered goals. In the 32nd minute, Lucas Shirley launched an equalizer from 18 yards out to tie the game at 1-1.

Just before halftime—10 seconds before the whistle to be exact—Frank McCleave took a throw-in, cut into the back of the 18-yard box, and zipped a cross-pass to Pavel Arguello who tapped the ball into the net from 5 yards out to give the Pintos a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Seven minutes into the second half, Franklin Rea sent the ball to Shirley who took two touches before knocking in his second goal of the game to increase the margin to 3-1.

McCleave and Talon Hart chipped in second-half goals to round out the Pintos’ scoring.

“We did a great job of battling back after we scored on ourselves early in the game,” Allcorn said. “All five goals were assisted, so we did a good job of playing team soccer.” The win came two days after the Pintos surrendered three second-half goals in a 3-0 loss at Del Norte.

Allcorn said the team just ran out of gas against Del Norte after its Sept. 13 double-overtime loss at home to Class 6A Manzano.

Five minutes into the match, Alex Urquhart took a cross from Rea and scored from 6 yards out to give the Pintos a 1-0 lead. Manzano answered later in the half to knot the game at 1-1.

The score remained tied at the end of regulation and through the first 10-minute OT.

Moriarty took several shots on frame throughout the contest but they were all right at Manzano’s defense. In the final minute of the second OT, the Monarchs scored to win it 2-1.

“We played well, we just didn’t get the ball in the goal,” Allcorn said.

Manzano head coach Jerry Durant said he has no East Mountain players this year, “Which is unfortunate.”

Durant said this is the first time under his helm he hasn’t had at least one East Mountain player, adding, “I hope to get some in the future because our program is really starting to develop an identity.”