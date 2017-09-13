Moriarty boys soccer topples Los Lunas

Last Saturday, Lucas Shirley knocked in a goal in the first half, Franklin Rea scored midway through the second half, and Luca Luppes nailed a penalty kick in the final minute to lift Moriarty High’s boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over the visiting Los Lunas Tigers.

“It’s good to get back in the win column,” Moriarty head coach Jordan Allcorn said after the game, referring to the Pintos’ two previous matches—a loss to Rio Grande followed by a 0-0 draw with Belen Sept. 7.

“We didn’t play good soccer against Rio Grande and Belen,” Allcorn said. “We came in much more relaxed today.”

It took 22 minutes before Shirley’s goal got the Pintos on the board and the score remained 1-0 at the half. “It was a bit of a slow start but then we settled in,” Allcorn said.

In the 60th minute Rea got to the ball, headered it toward the goal, followed in hot pursuit and took another touch before punching it past Los Lunas’ goalkeeper from 8 yards out.

“I got the ball from Alex [Urquhart], their keeper came out and I shot it,” Rea said.

In the 79th after basically getting tackled inside the 18-yard box, Luppes was awarded a PK and lofted it past the diving Tigers goalkeeper.

“I was running alongside Pavel [Arguello] and their guy hit me on my ankle and I got tripped,” Luppes said.

The Pintos play Manzano today, Wednesday, at 4 p.m. in Moriarty.