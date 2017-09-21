Moriarty football dismantles Española Valley, 62-7

It didn’t take long for Moriarty High’s football team to set the tone in last Friday’s homecoming victory over the visiting Española Valley Sundevils.

The Pintos scored the first time they touched the ball and continued with one big play after another on their way to dismantling the Sundevils 62-7.

Six different Pintos got into the end zone in the victory.

“We talk about it all the time,” Moriarty head coach Joe Anaya said after the game. “Who’s ever in, give 100 percent, if we’re up by 40 or down by 40, we better keep playing our butts off, we can’t relax.”

On the Pintos’ first play of their opening drive, Marvin Encinias raced 75 yards down the sideline to the end zone for his first of three touchdowns. “Dylan [Tapia] called it in the huddle, he said, ‘Take this home,’” Encinias said.

On Moriarty’s next possession, Matt Smith broke through the line for a 60-yard touchdown.

On the Pintos next drive, Encinias caught his first-ever touchdown pass—a 19-yard floater from Tapia.

Moriarty’s J.P. Carmona—who hurt his left leg in the second quarter playing defense and had to be helped off the field—added a pair of touchdowns. Both TDs came after his injury: a 76-yard punt return, and a 63-yard run with 41 seconds left in the first half to push the Pintos’ lead to 36-0 at the break. “I was just running on pure adrenaline,” Carmona said.

During his second touchdown Carmona aggravated his injured leg. “I was running on it lightly but I guess I put too much pressure on it and it popped,” he said.

Carmona sat out the rest of the game, as did Smith—who also injured his leg while making a tackle.

In the third quarter, Encinias had his biggest TD ever, a 99-yarder. “Dylan called that one too, he said ‘Get a 99-er,’” said Encinias, who had only two carries but totaled 175 yards rushing. “It was a fun night, big stage, a lot of people here, it was great.”

With the big lead, many of the starters were replaced by subs and that opened the door for Jose Cano to score his first-ever varsity touchdown—a 32-yard run on his only carry of the game. “I’m so excited,” Cano said. “Got my first touchdown on homecoming.”

Isaiah Price and Santiago Montoya rounded out the scoring for Moriarty.

The Sundevils tried to get something going by using Nicholas Martinez—their 6-foot-2, 268-pound defensive end—as a running back but Moriarty’s defense shut him down.

“We just used a lot of gang tackling, aimed low and cut him down,” said Moriarty’s defensive line coach Gabe Romero.

With the win, the Pintos improved to 4-0 but Anaya stressed that there’s more work to be done. “We can’t rely on what we’ve done,” Anaya said. “And [the players] know the task at hand.”

Up next for the Pintos are the Capital Jaguars in Santa Fe Friday at 7 p.m.