After a season-opening victory over East Mountain, the Moriarty High School girls basketball team added two consecutive wins at home—and then the Lady Pintos played their first road game of the season April 13 at Pojoaque Valley, where they won handily.

Moriarty’s 56-20 win at Pojoaque followed lopsided victories over Santa Rosa on April 9 and Estancia the next day.

“I’m proud that the girls have been able to come out and play three games, it’s been a long week,” Moriarty head coach Erin Edwards said after the 68-28 win over Estancia on April 10.

The Lady Pintos started the Estancia game with three consecutive buckets under the basket by Moriarty post Hannah Beukelman from assists by point guard Payton Edwards.

“Our posts did very good today,” Payton Edwards said. “They posted up, and they got rebounds after rebounds, and so I think that really helped, they were under the basket and ready.”

After layups by Sophia Sedillo and Samantha Hernandez, Estancia was only down by 7 points early in the second quarter.

Moriarty responded with a 14-0 surge that was fueled by three consecutive layups by Aneesa Chavez and a 3-pointer by Edwards to help lift the Lady Pintos to a 36-17 lead at halftime.

Hernandez opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer for the Lady Bears, but Edwards sank another 3 during a 12-0 run to help boost the home team’s lead to 52-24 by the end of the frame.

Moriarty outscored Estancia 16-4 in the fourth quarter.

Four Lady Pintos totaled double-digit points in the win over Estancia, with Edwards leading at 19; Chavez added 15, Evann Segura had 14, and Beukelman scored 11.

Hernandez led Estancia with 12 points, and Jenna Fastnacht chipped in 5.

“We showed at times that we can play, and we can compete,” Estancia head coach J.C Batts said after the game. “I thought we did some good things, but they have some big girls and they have a very good point guard—Payton Edwards is a legit point guard.”

In the April 9 win over Santa Rosa, Moriarty opened with a 13-0 run. Segura’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the first quarter put Moriarty up 31-11.

The Lady Pintos increased their lead to 50-23 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Chavez sank a pair of 3-pointers—getting knocked to the floor on one of them and awarded a plus-one free throw that she swished. She also had three fast-break layups in transition off Santa Rosa turnovers. Beukelman added four layups in the paint to extend Moriarty’s lead to more than 35 points, resulting in a running clock.

In the final seconds of the game, Beukelman lofted a long 2-pointer to seal the mismatch at 83-37. She scored 18 points for the Lady Pintos, Payton Edwards had 17, and Chavez blew past everyone with a searing 25 points.

“How ‘bout that first quarter? I think we set a record, 30-something points,” coach Edwards said, adding, “It was good, it was a good game—it’s nice to see them coming out and playing together and being excited about playing.”

The Lady Pintos hosted Española Valley April 15.