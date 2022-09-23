The Moriarty girls soccer team matched its best winning streak of the season last week with two consecutive victories, but the Lady Pintos stumbled this week with two tough losses.

The undefeated Hope Christian Lady Huskies (13-0) came to Moriarty and blanked the Lady Pintos 7-0 on Sept. 19.

Two days later, Moriarty (4-7-1) lost a 2-1 heartbreaker in double overtime at Santa Fe Prep (9-2). Lindsey Rebarchik scored the Lady Pintos’ lone goal in the second half.

Against Hope Christian—the Class 4A defending state champion and top-ranked team in the state—the Lady Pintos were persistently under pressure, particularly goalkeeper Alaralynn Gunderson.

Hope bombarded Moriarty with more than 45 shots—38 of them on frame.

Hope took the opening kickoff and immediately drove into Moriarty’s back-third, attempting a shot before 30 seconds had ticked off the clock. The shot was stopped by Gunderson, the first of her staggering 24 saves in the game.

“That was my busiest game so far,” Gunderson said. “I think that’s the most [saves] I’ve had in a game.”

Hope got on the board in the fifth minute and piled it on from there, scoring five goals in the first half, one on a penalty kick in the 39th minute.

“They are a good team, they’re a very good team,” Moriarty head coach Val Luker said of Hope. “They can pass that ball around like nobody’s business.”

The Huskies continued attacking in the second half, winning possession, maneuvering toward the goal and pressuring Moriarty’s defenders and Gunderson.

Gunderson made a diving stop in the 41st minute but Hope’s next shot a moment later was just high enough to get over her outstretched fingertips for a 6-0 advantage.

Gunderson made several great saves in the match, including going airborne for a two-handed grab just below the crossbar in the 48th minute, followed by a diving stop to her left in the 50th. Several times she came out beyond the 6-yard goal area and pounced on the ball.

Hope got a shot past her in the 59th for the final goal.

“It was a bit scary cuz some of the time my defenders were blocking my view so I kinda just guessed where the ball was going and went for it,” Gunderson said.

Moriarty’s only shot on goal came by way of a free kick in the 73rd minute and it was cradled by Hope’s goalkeeper.

The Lady Pintos came into the matchup following back-to-back shutout wins over Monte del Sol and Bernalillo and hadn’t given up more than four goals all season. But despite the seven goals to Hope, Luker said she was satisfied with Moriarty’s defensive effort.

“I think we did well,” Luker said. “I mean, it was a game and we did as well as we could so I’m good with it.”