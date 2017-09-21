Moriarty girls fall to Socorro after 8-0 romp over Del Norte

Moriarty High’s girls soccer team lost 2-1 at Socorro last Saturday in a hard-fought battle on the road.

Moriarty head coach Val Luker said she has no problem “losing a game that was extremely well-played.”

The loss came two days after Moriarty had another well-played match that saw Chloe Rector nail five goals—a career high—to help the Lady Pintos throttle the visiting Del Norte Lady Knights, 8-0.

“I’m very satisfied with the outcome,” Luker said after the game. “I wanted to see progress—especially in the younger girls—and we saw that today.”

Jean Shelly Massey started the scoring in the third minute with a booming goal from 20 yards out. Ashley Strader had taken a shot that was blocked by Del Norte’s goalkeeper and knocked back to a scramble of players where Massey was waiting to boot it into the back of the net. “We work on that all the time,” Luker said.

In the 10th minute, Strader sent the ball to Rector who took two touches before poking it in from 10 yards out.

Six minutes later, Rector took a cross-pass from Strader and kicked it from the 6-yard line into the back of the net.

In the 30th minute, Strader intercepted the ball from a Del Norte defender and took it unassisted into the 18-yard box. She muscled her way past Del Norte’s keeper—who had come out—and popped it into the unguarded goal for a 4-0 lead.

“That girl gave me a perfect pass,” Strader said. “And then there was nobody there, so I was like, ‘Well, I’ll take it.’”

Three minutes before halftime, Rector knocked in her third goal to give the Lady Pintos a 5-0 advantage at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half, Strader punched in a penalty kick just inside the left upright for a 6-0 lead.

One minute later, Rector made her most impressive goal of the game when she took a pass from Strader and had one defender and the goalkeeper to beat. Rector controlled the ball, maneuvering past both Lady Knights, moving the ball inside the 6-yard box and tapping it into the open goal.

“Ashley sent it, and I got right in between the goalie and the defender,” Rector said. “And I spun and got past them, and I was all, ‘Did that just happen?’”

Rector made her fifth goal in the 66th when she launched a high-arcing shot from just beyond the 18-yard line that sailed above the outstretched hands of the Lady Knights goalkeeper and just beneath the cross bar. “I did a little Ninja kick on that one,” Rector said, adding, “By the fifth one I was like, ‘Dang, is this even real?’”

The Lady Pintos hosted Ruidoso Tuesday after The Independent went to print.