Moriarty High athletes shine at 4A-5A state track and field championships

Several Moriarty High School athletes won medals at the Class 4A-5A state track and field championships, May 17-18 at the UNM track complex in Albuquerque.

Ashley Strader and Sowelu Lottimer won silver medals; Strader and Caleb Flaming won bronze medals; and several other Moriarty athletes got to stand on the podium and took home medals for finishing among the top-six in their various events.

Strader won the silver in the 4A girls long jump. She won a bronze in the triple jump, and she placed sixth in the high jump.

“It’s pretty cool, I really wanted to go three-for-three, that was my goal,” the Fort Lewis-bound Strader said.

Sowelu Lottimer handing off the baton to Hope Bennett during the 400m relay.

Sowelu Lottimer handing off the baton to Hope Bennett during the 400m relay.

Sowelu Lottimer handing off the baton to Hope Bennett during the 400m relay.

Lottimer won her silver in the pole vault competition.

“I was excited, the wind died down and this was my last time vaulting so it was really good,” Lottimer said.

Lottimer was also among the relay team that placed fifth in both the 4×100-meter and the 4×200-meter races, and took sixth in the 4×400-meter race. Other members of the relay team include Payton Edwards, Hope Bennett, and Chloe Rector.

Rector also placed sixth in the 300m hurdles.

“I was like third and then I fell behind on the last three hurdles,” Rector said. “I’m pleased I placed and got a medal, I just wish I could’ve competed a little better.”

Flaming said his triple jump competition went down to the wire with two athletes from Albuquerque Academy who ultimately won the gold and silver medals in the event.

“It was great competition,” Flaming said. “It was a lot of fun and I can’t complain about taking third.”

Flaming also was a member of the 1,600m medley relay team with Jaden Astorga, Santiago Summers, and Wesley Olson that finished in fourth place.

Moriarty’s anchor Wesley Olson leading the pack during the 1,600m medley relay at the 4A-5A track and field championships May 18. Photo by G. Demarest.

Olson was the anchor—running the last leg of the relay—and had the lead but slipped back down the stretch, finishing just 1/100 of a second behind the team that took third and less than a second behind the team that finished second.

“I’m just not very good at sprinting,” he said.

Moriarty’s girls and boys teams both finished eighth overall, and head coach Joe Bailey said, “We had a super meet,” adding, “I’m extremely pleased, the kids gave everything they had.”