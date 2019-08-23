Moriarty High principal arrested for DWI

Moriarty High School’s principal Robert Adams was arrested for DWI August 19; he was released on $2,500 bond, according to court documents.

A petition to have him fired has been circulating on social media and had about 200 signatures as The Independent went to press.

District superintendent said she can’t comment on a personnel issue, but did confirm that Adams is still employed by the Moriarty-Edgewood School District.

According to court documents, Adams was involved in a crash, and “admitted to drinking.”

He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor; reckless driving; and open container (first offense). All three charges are petty misdemeanors.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for Sept. 24 at Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Another case in 1991 in Bernalillo Metro Court for Robert Adams with the same birthday and a Moriarty address shows charges of DWI, failure to stay in the traffic lane and driving without insurance. All three charges were dismissed.

Asked what disciplinary measures Adams could face, Salazar referred The Independent to its policy, which allows for discipline for several categories of misconduct, including possession of alcohol on school property, or being under the influence of alcohol on school property. Salazar emphasized that the charges Adams is facing are not related to the schools or alleged to have taken place on school property.

A student at Moriarty High School caught on campus with a controlled substance would face penalties up to mandatory suspension or expulsion.