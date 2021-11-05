Moriarty High School held its 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 30 at the school’s commons. The event was the school’s first in-person Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony in two years. The 2020 ceremony was held virtually due to Covid-19.

The hall of fame’s purpose is to recognize and honor past athletes, coaches, and supporters of Moriarty High School’s athletic program, athletic director Joe Anaya said.

“We want something that says, ‘Hey, these are kids and people that have come through our school, these are the great things they did when they were here,’” Anaya said.

The current Hall of Fame class comprised six former student-athletes, a former coach, and a scorekeeper and statistician.

“Some of them, their athletic careers ended here, some of them went on to do other things, play in college,” Anaya said. “We’re inducting a guy tonight, Cyril Tate, who never played a sport here, but he was a bookkeeper here for 30 years and he was a huge part of the athletic department.”

The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees are:

Brittany Allcorn Volk, a two-sport athlete in track and soccer. She is one of the most decorated track athletes in school history, winning seven individual and relay-team state titles, a total of 17 medals at the state track and field championships, and she set several school records.

Bobbie Wallin Atchley, a three-sport athlete who played basketball, volleyball and competed in rodeo. Wallin Atchley was a member of the 1997 state championship basketball team and was named New Mexico Player of the Year. She went on to play basketball at Eastern New Mexico University.

Austin Anaya, a two-sport athlete in cross country and track. He was a two-time member of the state champion sprint-medley relay team and went on to run at Adams State University.

Wade Fischer, a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. Fischer was a member of the football state championship teams in 1981 and 1982, and a member of the basketball state championship team in 1981. He also won track and field state titles in discus, shot put, and javelin. He went on to play football and track at ENMU.

Ruben Leyba, a three-time state champion wrestler in the early 2000s. He went on to wrestle at Dana College in Blaire, Nebraska; Andrew Sigala, a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. He was a member of the 1981 state championship football team, the 1982 state championship basketball team, and he was the 1982 pole vault state champion.

Ted Hern coached football, basketball, and track. During his time as head football coach, he compiled a record of 65-5, winning two state championships in 1981 and 1982; Cyril Tate was scorekeeper and kept stats for the basketball team for 30 years.

Art Tapia, a Class of 2020 inductee, was also recognized during the ceremony.