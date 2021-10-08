East Mountain volleyball hosted Moriarty on Oct. 2, and though the Lady Timberwolves put up a fight, the Lady Pintos went home with a three-set sweep (25-21, 25-12, 25-19).

All three sets were close early—then the Lady Pintos put together scoring runs that lifted them to victory.

East Mountain led 8-5 in the opening set before Moriarty tied it 8-8. The score was tied 11-11 when Alana Garcia’s five-straight service points—two of them on a pair of aces—gave the Lady Pintos the lead for good.

East Mountain’s Shandi Gonzalez’ attack kill trimmed Moriarty’s lead to two points at 22-20 before the Lady Pintos secured the 25-21 win.

East Mountain scored first in the second set, but Moriarty tied the game at 3-3 and cruised from there. Aneesa Chavez ignited a 5-0 run with an ace; Payton Edwards’ kill made it 9-4; Chavez added a kill during a 6-0 run to push the Lady Pintos’ lead to 17-7. Another Chavez kill extended the lead to 20-9. Sophia Marez got the set point with a kill, giving Moriarty a 2-0 advantage in the match.

Like the first two sets, the third game was close out of the gate, knotted at 2-2 and 3-3, before Chavez started a 5-0 run with a serving ace. Her kill later in the set gave the Lady Pintos a 15-8 lead.

“I think we just started talking and working together, and then everything started going together,” Chavez said about Moriarty pulling ahead in each set. She led the game with 13 attack kills.

Midway through the final set, with Ella Cook serving, East Mountain rallied to trim the Lady Pintos’ lead to 16-14.

“I think it was just, like, I’m not gonna be the person who messes this up for my team, that’s the bottom line, I guess,” Cook said about East Mountain’s rally. “Sometimes that mindset works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The Lady Pintos pressed on, and with an Edwards’ ace, they sealed the 25-19 victory, and the match.

“I just thought that I needed to go in and serve like I had been serving because I was serving pretty good that entire game, and it worked,” Edwards said.

Moriarty head coach Kim Bell noted that East Mountain “has improved,” adding, “I think it was a pretty good match—I thought our girls did a good job.”

“It’s fun to play them, all the kids know each other and it’s that little cross-town rivalry,” East Mountain head coach Kasi Giovenco said, adding, “Moriarty’s got some wicked hitters, they’ve got that number one, she has a killer swing, and number eight, Aneesa, is good at finding holes, she’s a great little line hitter, they just have a very good, deep team.”

The loss snapped East Mountain’s eight-game winning streak, but Giovenco said she was happy with how her team played.

“Our girls were super-scrappy today,” Giovenco said. “It was a scrappy game on both sides.”

The win was Moriarty’s second in a row and improved the Lady Pintos’ record to 10-5. They played at Pojoaque on Oct. 7.

East Mountain lost Oct. 5 to Sandia Prep 3-1 (25-27, 15-25, 25-19, 22-25). The Lady T’Wolves’ record stands at 8-6.