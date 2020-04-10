Moriarty Lion Don Trumbull and Linda Smith, executive director of Bethel Community Storehouse may have been silly about physical distancing for the photograph, but both are taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously. The Moriarty Lions Club donated $1,500 to Bethel, which has seen a spike in demand and a decrease in donations as the outbreak has meant people are suddenly unemployed, she said. In addition, the thrift store which provides ongoing funds for Bethel is closed. Trumbull and his wife also donated $50, and challenge residents to do the same. To find out how to donate, contact Bethel at 505-832-6642. Photo by Leota Harriman.
