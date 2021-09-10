According to State Police, it is investigating a shooting involving an Albuquerque Police Department SWAT Team, which was assisting the Torrance County Sheriff’s office and the State Police.

A nearby resident described a massive police presence at the scene, with roads in and out of the area closed.

State Police said in a press release that on Sept. 6 around 9:54 p.m., Torrance County deputies and State Police officers responded to a domestic violence call at 23 Short Street in Moriarty.

When deputies and officers arrived, a man inside the residence fired multiple shots at them, State Police said. Deputies and officers retreated to a safe distance and called for assistance.

The State Police Crisis Negotiations Team and State Police Tactical Team, with the assistance of the APD SWAT Team responded to the scene. As the Crisis Negotiations Team attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, the male suspect fired shots towards officers, according to the press release.

A SWAT officer from APD returned fire, fatally wounding the male suspect, who was identified as Cimmeron Christy (46) of Moriarty, and who was pronounced deceased on scene from his injuries, according to State Police.

The name of the officer involved will not be released until interviews are completed. No deputies or officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the District Attorney’s office for review.

State Police are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.

Torrance County Sheriff Martin Rivera did not respond to a request for information from The Independent before it went to press.