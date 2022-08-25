When Ele Mackrain scooted into the end zone to end Moriarty’s Aug. 19 season opener, the Pintos ended a string of season-opening losses.

Michael Magoffe and Matthew Romero each scored three touchdowns, Mackrain notched his first-ever varsity TD, and the Pintos dominated the visiting Gallup Bengals 50-0.

The game ended on Mackrain’s touchdown late in the fourth quarter on the 50-point mercy rule, marking the first time since 2017 that the Pintos have started the season 1-0.

“Yeah, it was a very big win,” Matthew Romero said. “It’s really nice, I mean, all four years I’ve been here we haven’t started with a W, being 1-0, so it’s really big.”

The Pintos set the tone by converting three Gallup turnovers into touchdowns in the first half.

Two minutes into the game, the Pintos recovered a Gallup fumble. Two plays later Magoffe scored his first touchdown.

“Coach called my play, and I was ready to hit the outside and get in the end zone,” Magoffe said.

On the Pintos’ next possession, Romero capped a 10-play, 88-yard drive with his first touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, the Pintos intercepted a Gallup pass at the Bengals 31-yard line. Seven plays later, Romero scored his second TD—a 6-yard jaunt—to put Moriarty ahead 19-0.

Magoffe scored his second TD on a 76-yard trek to give the Pintos a 25-0 lead.

With under a minute left in the first half, the Pintos recovered another Gallup fumble, setting up Romero’s third TD to put the Pintos up 31-0. Romero finished with 61 yards on 7 carries.

When Gallup coughed up the ensuing kickoff, Magoffe grabbed the ball without breaking stride and scampered 25 yards to the end zone to make it 38-0 at halftime.

“Yeah, Isaiah Quintana blows up the guy, and I just scooped it up,” Magoffe said about the play.

In the third quarter, Moriarty quarterback Amare Gonzales scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 44-0.

With 2:50 remaining in the game and the Pintos facing fourth-and-goal from the Gallup 7-yard line, Mackrain faked a handoff and hustled around the left side for the game-ending touchdown.

“It was great, it was a new experience,” Mackrain said. “I rode Caedon [Kamplain] pretty good, got him to get all the attention off me, and you know, I took it right to the house.”

Santiago Chavez led the Pintos in rushing with 105 yards on 12 carries. Magoffe had 99 yards on five carries.

“It was a good way to start the season,” Moriarty head coach Gabe Romero said. “I thought on all three phases of the game we played well. I think our first big challenge is gonna be Academy—we gotta be prepared for them.”

The Pintos play at Albuquerque Academy on Aug. 27.