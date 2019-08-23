Moriarty seeks liquor license

The city of Moriarty is renovating the Moriarty Civic Center, and is seeking a liquor license to put a full bar inside the Moriarty Civic Center.

On Aug. 9, at a special meeting to consider the acquisition of a governmental liquor license for the Civic Center, the city council voted unanimously to move forward.

There was no comment from the public at the open meeting, according to town clerk, Sheila Larranaga-Murphy.

She told The Independent, the license, which is for beer, wine, and liquor, still must be issued by the state.

The town plans to implement installation of a full bar inside the Civic Center as soon as they receive the license, according to Larranaga-Murphy.

Two special town council meetings have been scheduled for August 26. At 7:30 p.m. they will discuss, among other topics, how to proceed subsequent to procurement of the liquor license. At 6:00 p.m. the council will discuss their capital improvement plan.

Renovations to the Civic Center have been in the planning stage for months. A leaking roof is the priority, according to Larranaga-Murphy. The agenda shows the council will discuss plans and vote on improvements at the 7:30 p.m. meeting, also to be held Aug. 26; the city’s Aug. 28 meeting has been cancelled.