The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands moved to Very High Fire Danger Rating in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, Mountainair and Sandia Ranger Districts.

The Fire Danger Rating is calculated by measuring the dryness of wood, grass and other combustible material, weather conditions and the terrain. The combination of these factors results in one of five fire danger levels: low, moderate, high, very high and extreme.

Fire managers consider several factors when elevating the fire danger level. Data from Remote Weather Stations (RAWS) located across the forest and grasslands are aggregated together, producing the Energy Release Component (ERC). As live fuels cure and dead fuels dry, the ERC will increase and can be described as a build-up index. Each daily calculation considers the past 7 days in calculating the new number.

This data is evaluated in addition to the number of human-caused fires, red flag and critical fire days. For more information on Fire Danger Ratings go to Southwest Coordination Center – Fire Danger Descriptions.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: On April 28 Cibola implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on the mountain districts.

The Southwest Area is currently at Preparedness Level 4. Preparedness Levels run on a scale from 1 to 5, 5 being the highest, and are dictated by fuel and weather conditions, fire activity, and resource availability. More information on interagency fire incidents and resources go to the Southwest Coordination Center website.

For further information contact district offices:

Sandia Ranger District Office: 505-281-3304

Mountainair Ranger District Office: 505-847-2990

Mt. Taylor Ranger District Office: 505-287-8833

Magdalena Ranger District Office: 575-854-2281

Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands Supervisor’s Office: 505-346-3900