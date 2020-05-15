After the high school sports seasons end, head coaches from across the state cast their votes for the most outstanding athletes for the New Mexico High School Coaches Association All-State teams.

Several area high school student-athletes garnered recognition for their performances during the 2019-20 seasons and secured spots on All-State teams in various sports.

Coaches vote for athletes by position and the NMHSCA tallies the votes and publishes the results on its website. The top vote-getters are awarded an All-State first-team selection and the runners-up are awarded a second-team selection. Football has first- and second-team selections for both offense and defense.

Estancia High School graduating senior Andrew Lujan secured first- and second-team selections. As a running back, Lujan’s 27 touchdowns and 2,169 yards rushing earned him a spot on the Class 2A All-State first-team offense.

“It’s important to note that he didn’t play our first two games,” Estancia head football coach Stewart Burnett said about Lujan. “He came back and sparked the team.”

Lujan injured his shoulder in August during a preseason scrimmage and was sidelined until the third game of the season—a 42-20 victory on Sept. 6 at Escalante.

Lujan also made the 2A second-team defense for his performance in the defensive secondary.

“Andrew had a phenomenal senior season and he belongs on the list of great ones that we’ve had over the years,” Burnett said.

During his high school offensive career, Lujan racked up 55 touchdowns and 3,855 total yards rushing.

Estancia graduating senior Luke Pope was named to the first-team offense for his performance as a lineman.

Burnett said Pope finished with 102 knockdown blocks, “The second-highest single-season total in my eight seasons here.”

Burnett added, “Luke and Andrew both belong on that list of all-time great kids.”

The Bears finished the 2019 campaign with an 8-4 overall record and made it to the state quarterfinals. It marked the seventh-consecutive season the Bears made it at least to the state quarterfinals.

East Mountain High School sophomore Michelle Carver, and graduating seniors Kimberly Stephenson and Azalea Hughes made the Class 1A-3A girls soccer All-State teams.

Carver, who spent much of the season as a midfielder and filled in at goalkeeper, secured a spot on the first team as a defender. Hughes and Stephenson made the second team as a defender and midfielder, respectively.

The three players helped lift the Lady Timberwolves to a 14-7 overall record, securing a No. 5 seed in the playoffs and reaching the state quarterfinals.

East Mountain’s Zane Randall landed on the 1A-3A boys soccer second team as a goalkeeper. The T’Wolves made the 1A-3A state playoffs as the No. 11 seed.

Mountainair High’s Adrian Luna, Dylan Greene, Cade Brazil, and Francisco Zamora all made the 8-man football All-State teams.

Luna and Greene were named to the first-team offense as a lineman and a receiver, respectively; Brazil made the first-team defense for his performance in the defensive secondary. Zamora landed on the second-team defense as a linebacker/defensive end, and made the second-team offense as a running back; Brazil and Greene made the second-team defense as a linebacker and defensive back, respectively.

The Mustangs finished the season 5-4 and made it to the state playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Mountainair’s Alyssa Bargas earned a spot on the Class 1A girls basketball All-State second team. Bargas, a junior point guard and team captain, helped lift the Lady Mustangs to a 15-11 overall record and a berth in the state playoffs.

The NMHSCA publishes All-State teams in volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, and softball. Softball was omitted this year because the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some data compiled from nmhsca.com and maxpreps.com.