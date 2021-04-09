A couple of storm systems will pass to the north of New Mexico this weekend, leaving high pressure entrenched over the area.

The result will be dry and warm conditions. However, the winds will be fairly light for a change. All in all, a great weekend to be outdoors.

For the Estancia Valley, the weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Lows at night will be chilly, with low temperatures in upper 20s to middle 30s.

For the remainder of the East Mountains, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s. For the latest information, please visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov/abq. Enjoy the weekend!