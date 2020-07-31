Edited to add update from the Forest Service:

Final Update: Oak Flat Fire Sandia Ranger District

Albuquerque, NM – April 8, 2021 – This will be the final news update. Fire management has advised that the Oak Flat Fire is 100% contained and will continue to patrol, monitor and mop up hotspots.

Location: Oak Flat area of the Sandia Ranger District, off Forest Service Road 602 on the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: April 7, 2021

Approx. Start Time: 1500

Size: .4 acres

Containment: 100%

Cause: Under investigation

Vegetation: Pinyon, Juniper and Ponderosa Pine

Resources on Scene: small fire module, fire investigator, and prevention unit.

Sandia Ranger District: 505-281-3304

A fire started near the Oak Flat area of the Sandia Ranger District this afternoon, according to a press release from the Forest Service.

A press release just before 7 p.m. said the fire started around 3 p.m., and reported it at under half an acre, burning in piñon, juniper and ponderosa pine.

The press release says the cause of the fire is under investigation, and reported two Forest Service engines, two Bernalillo County engines and “misc. overhead.” Smoke is likely to be visible in the area, the press release says.

For information on air quality and more, visit nmtracking.org/fire or inciweb.nwcg.gov.

The Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.