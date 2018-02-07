In its latest update, the state health department announced 1,434 additional Covid-19 cases in the state. There were 344 new cases in Bernalillo County, 77 in Santa Fe County and eight in Torrance County.

Two counties in the state have left the red level, with Union County is now at the yellow and Harding County green. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a livestream on Jan. 14, 11 counties that are still at the red level are close to yellow, meaning restrictions on gathering and what types of businesses can open ease somewhat.

Health Department Secretary Tracie Collins, MD said 153,475 vaccines have been delivered to the state, and that 100,601 vaccines have already been administered; 38,479 of them were administered in the past seven days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, New Mexico has one of the highest vaccine administration rates in the country.

Nearly half a million people registered for the vaccine in the first three weeks. To register for the vaccine visit vaccinenm.org.

After registration, the health department will notify registrants when the vaccine is available to them. For those who need help registering call 1-855-600-3453. The online registry is the first of its kind in the country.

According to the governor, the state health department is aiming to offer the vaccine to the general public by mid 2021. Lujan Grisham said the state has set a goal of January 2022 to have all seniors in assisted living vaccinated.

She said the public can expect an increase in vaccination distribution.

She also said that the change of hands of the federal administration might speed up the process of getting the vaccine out. She said round one of state wide vaccinations would likely be completed by the summer of 2021. Collins said both users and providers of the vaccines can register online and 300 more vaccine providers are coming soon.

There is a new Covid-19 variant in the state that is most likely linked to someone traveling out of New Mexico to the United Kingdom in December, Lujan Grisham said. She said the only reason its of interest or being tracked is because of its link to the UK.

Dr. David Scrase said six of the “hub hospitals” in the state are currently over 100% capacity in the ICUs. He said the hospitals are normally already pretty full this time of year.