In a live feed July 9, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state will re-enact emergency public health restrictions on “high-contact indoor environments” where face-coverings are not worn in order to slow the rising spread of Covid-19 across the state.

The order comes after a steep uptick in cases in the state.

A new emergency public health order declaring the state’s renewed public health protections is effective July 13.

New Mexico’s statewide cases of Covid-19 and rolling average of cases continue to rise. In the past two weeks, the state has seen 3,068 new positive cases, representing 21.5% of the total positive cases statewide over the course of the pandemic. These trends are similar to increases creating health care and hospital resource shortages in neighboring states and across the country, like Texas and Arizona, according to state officials.

The new public health order again prohibits indoor dining at restaurants, which had been permitted at a limited capacity in the state since June 1. Also restricted will be indoor seating at breweries, which had been permitted at a limited capacity since June 15.

Both restaurants and breweries may operate outdoor seating at 50% of the maximum occupancy. Restaurants may continue to operate carry out, pickup and delivery services. Breweries may continue to operate curbside pickup services.

The order also restricts out-of-state visitors from visiting New Mexico state parks. “We don’t want you to come here right now,” Lujan Grisham said.

All visitors will be required to demonstrate proof of residency or will not be permitted entry. According to N.M. State Parks, visitors must show one of the following to demonstrate residency: a valid New Mexico license plate, New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, New Mexico vehicle registration, federal document attesting to residency, or military identification.

In addition, State Parks will further modify days and hours of operation for a handful of parks due to continued visitation from out of state residents and the additional staff time needed to enforce the public health order. Visitors can check the list of state parks currently operating by going to emnrd.state.nm.us/SPD/ .

The state’s mandate that all individuals must wear face coverings in public will additionally require individuals to wear face coverings while exercising, including at indoor gyms and fitness centers.

Operators of those establishments, like operators of other essential businesses, must require customers to wear face coverings; violators will be subject to a fine.

“There has been significant community spread in our state since New Mexico opened more businesses,” said Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, “and that spread has not been sufficiently mitigated with Covid-safe behaviors like face coverings. Without those behaviors and strategies being uniformly adopted, the best way to reduce transmission is to reduce the opportunity for spread. We will all help each other through this.”

State health officials announced 238 additional Covid-19 cases. In the Tricounty area there are 97 new cases in Bernalillo County, 10 new cases in Santa Fe County, and no new cases in Torrance County.

As of July 9 there were six additional deaths in the state. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to Covid-19 is now 533. New Mexico has now had a total of 14,251 positive cases.

The Department of Health currently reports the numbers of Covid-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies in several facilities across the state; in the Torrance County Detention Center the number is currently 43.

There are 6,118 Covid-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health as of July 9.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately 1-855-600-3453.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly.