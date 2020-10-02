The N.M. Veterans Memorial board has announced the memorial’s video contest to encourage elementary, middle and high school students to honor a veteran.

Titled “What a Veteran Means to Me,” students are challenged students to create a one-minute video that tells the story about an important veteran in their life. Adults are also invited to submit videos; however, these will not be judged in the student video contest.

“The board felt the video contest would encourage younger students to understand the sacrifices veterans make for our great nation,” said Bernie Lambe, president of the New Mexico Veterans Memorial board. “The winning videos will be shown in this year’s Virtual Veterans Day ceremony.”

The sponsor of the commemoration is the Junior ROTC program, led by Lt. Col. Ralph Ingels.

Videos will be reviewed by a panel of volunteer judges. Student video entries will be scored on four criteria: content, organization, production quality, and originality. Students will compete for cash prizes and a Memorial tile dedicated to them and their veteran.

For students, prize amounts are $200 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

The contest is open to individual students from any New Mexico high school, middle school, home school or elementary school. Entries must be submitted by Oct. 9. Entries must be submitted via email to nmvmvideocontest@gmail.com. Winners will be announced in late October, as the winning videos will serve as guest speakers during the Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. More information about the contest is available online at the Memorial’s Facebook page.