Veterans Administration

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Albuquerque VA implemented some changes due to the COVID-19 virus. These measures include redirecting traffic and conducting safety screenings at the gates.

• Entry into the medical center campus will be through the San Pedro gate only. Patients, visitors, vendors, and public transportation will use this entrance during the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The San Mateo gate will serve as an exit only gate during the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends.

• Employees will enter the facility through another route.

Please allow for extra time during this process and arrive early. Patients who have appointments at the hospital will undergo one or more health screenings as they arrive. The VA will also offer alternative methods of healthcare, such as telehealth, virtual care options and telephone care.

Kirtland Air Force Base

Effective immediately, people entering the base are instructed to hold their ID/CAC card so the back barcode is visible to the gate guard, so they can scan it with touching it. If the base goes to a higher level of threat com, some people may be refused access to base.

Many base activities are closed at this time to include the Mountain View Club, MVD, Fitness Centers, Golf Course and Bowling Center. For a more complete list, visit kirtlandforcesupport.com.

The Defense Commissary Agency stood up its emergency operations center in late February in order to ensure that all commissary stories effectively and efficiently respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and that the supply chain is maintained.

The Kirtland AFB Commissary has cancelled case lot/sidewalk sales and special events, such as the Vietnam Veteran’s War Celebration and Month of the Military Child tour. Stores are following the highest standards of the Department of Defense’s health protection to ensure facilities continued safety. For more updates the Kirtland Commissary website is commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations/kirtland-afb