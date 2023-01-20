John Allen is literally the new sheriff in town and he is wasting no time refocusing the department on the “unacceptable” number of open warrants he inherited. In a press conference from Albuquerque’s Real Time Crime Center, Allen joined local law enforcement leaders in asking the legislature to provide $20 million to fund investigators targeting wanted fugitives around the state, including more than 5,200 open felony warrants currently on file in Bernalillo County. An additional 65,000 misdemeanor warrants are on file in Metropolitan Court.

“The numbers are unacceptable and all our agencies are committed to approaching the state legislature for funding to assist our law enforcement officers take these criminals off our streets as soon as possible,” Sheriff John Allen said. Allen was joined by the Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the US Marshal’s Service to make the request. The Marshal’s Service also announced that it was adding new resources to New Mexico to assist.

The joint agency effort is notable of late because the city and prior Sheriff Manny Gonzales had mostly failed to cooperate, and sometimes directly conflicted in approaches, in law enforcement. Gonzales lost a bid to oust Keller in the city’s mayoral election in 2021 and was unable to seek reelection due to term limits. “We’ve had key arrests with the United States Marshal Service, with ATF, with FBI. Today was the first time we have the sheriff’s department sitting with us, and I hope that the community sees that we are united with our sheriff’s department,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

The legislative proposal originally sought $5 million dollars for warrant enforcement efforts in Albuquerque and another $5 million dollars for enforcement statewide. Leaders’ revised request would increase both allocations, subject to approval by the legislature and the governor. The state’s legislative session began this week and continues for 60 days.