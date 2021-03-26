Each year, The Independent newspaper puts together what we hope is a very silly look at local politics and news in the form of an April Fools Day page. This year, though, we give up.

After an historic and dare we say, unprecedented, year in which the government announced it had evidence of aliens and no one batted an eye, we figure it’s time to hang up our spaceship. No longer can we make up “nooz” items that are more ridiculous than actual real life.

We don’t want to kick anyone while they’re down, and everyone is down.

It would obviously be unreasonably mean to make fun of the Edgewood town council right now, for instance. They have enough problems to deal with without us poking fun at them as well.

Here’s a little selection of some of the crazy news that happened in 2020, and why we feel totally unequal to the task of topping it:

The coronavirus, of course, which to date has killed more than half a million Americans and many times that number worldwide.

The general election, which no matter whose side you were on, was terrible.

Murder hornets became a thing. What is a murder hornet, anyway? Where did they go? What happened to the murder hornets?!

In 2020, a profanity filter at an online paleontology conference blocked the word “bone.” Good luck with that.

Australia nearly burned to the ground, and we can find nothing funny about suffering koala bears.

Our president was impeached, and basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash. Not funny.

A year ago the Dow plunged nearly 3,000 points in the worst drop since 1987. Feel like laughing yet? 2020 was so bad for most people that it will be the source of memes for years to come.

In April last year, the Navy released footage of UFOs. Details included claims of metal alloys recovered and a Congressman talking about his push for research on UFOs. Then, a “former Israeli space security chief” said in an interview that humans have been in touch with aliens from a galactic federation, and said that then-President Donald Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials. UNCLE.

We hope to be back with our regularly scheduled April Foolishness next year.