Bernalillo County, Santa Fe County, and Torrance County all have General Obligation Bond questions on the ballot in the November general election, as well as statewide bond questions.

Eligible residents within their respective counties can vote on these issues from now through Election Day.

Early voting started Oct. 6 at the County Clerk’s offices and will expand to other locations starting Oct. 17 and running through Oct. 31. Absentee ballots can also be returned to early voting locations, or to the polling location on Election Day.

Bernalillo County

In Bernalillo County, $40.5 million General Obligation Bond funding is divided between six issues. Voters decide whether to fund each.

The first bond issue involves public libraries in Bernalillo County. The county is requesting $2.2 million to “continually acquire new material and replace outdated material to meet customer needs and demands for educational, recreational and informational materials. Contribute capital dollars to the new branch being constructed on east Central. Any remaining funds not needed for construction shall be used for materials system-wide,” according to the proposed projects website. There is no wording online that says funds would be specifically be used for libraries in the East Mountains.

The second issue involves public safety, fleet, and county buildings. The county is requesting $13.4 million to “replace aging building systems in various county-owned buildings,” according to the proposed projects website.

This funding would help reduce energy use and use on non-renewable energy, reduce maintenance costs, improve facility safety measures, and overall prolong the life of the county facilities. There is no wording online that says funds would include projects in the East Mountains.

The third issue involves parks and recreation, and if approved, would provide $16.8 million for “park and playground redevelopment, ADA Upgrades, improvements to existing facilities and improvements to community centers.” There is no wording online identifying projects in the East Mountains.

The fourth issue involves countywide road rehabilitation, improvements, and development. The county is requesting $4.3 million to “build new facilities, repave existing roads, replace signage, improve traffic flow, build new bikeways, trails and sidewalks,” according to the website. There are no projects in the East Mountains identified.

Issue five pertains to countywide storm drainage control improvements, and the county is requesting $2.25 to “build Storm Drainage Control infrastructure that enhance quality of life and public safety,” according to the website, particularly in North Albuquerque Acres and the South Valley. There are no projects in the East Mountains identified.

Issue six pertains to senior and disabled multifamily housing. The county is asking for $1.5 million to “rehabilitate existing rental units, acquire land, construct, manage and improve the quality of new housing,” according to the website, for county owned housing units for low-income seniors and families with member who is disabled. There are no projects in the East Mountains identified.

For more information or to see a sample ballot, visit bernco.gov/clerk.

Santa Fe County

In Santa Fe County, $20 million would be used, if approved by voters, “to fund capital infrastructure projects throughout the county in areas of open space, trails, and parks, roads, and water and wastewater,” according to a press release from the county. Property owners would not see an increase on property taxes if these questions are approved, according to the release.

Issue one is designated for open space, trail and parks in Santa Fe County. The county is requesting for $2.8 million to “acquire, design, construct, improve, equip, and restore open space, trails, and park.” The five projects outlined by the county don’t include anything its southern area.

Issue two is designated for road, and the county is requesting $11.4 million to “acquire, construct, design, equip, and improve roads,” according to the press release. The county outlined about a dozen projects;

Issue three is designated for water and wastewater. The county is requesting $3.7 million to “acquire real property and necessary water rights for, and to construct, design, equip, rehabilitate, and improve, water and wastewater projects,” according to the press release. The county identified four projects in the Santa Fe area for funding.

For more information or to see a sample ballot, visit santafecountynm.gov/clerk.

Torrance County

In Torrance County, there are no countywide bond issues, only statewide issues that residents can vote on. For a sample ballot and other election information, visit tcnm.us/clerk.

Statewide

There are two constitutional amendments and three statewide General Obligation bonds that residents can vote on, relating to the state of New Mexico.

The first constitutional amendment asks that the “Public Regulation Commission consist of three members appointed by the Governor from a list of professionally qualified nominees submitted to the Governor by a nominating committee as provided by law and that the commission is required to regulate public utilities and may be required to regulate other public service companies,” according to a sample ballot.

Currently, the PRC board is an elected position.

The second constitutional amendment proposes “to amend article 20, section 3 … to permit the adjustment by law of terms of non-statewide elected officers and to standardize the date an officer begins to serve.”

Statewide, up to $199.4 million in General Obligation Bond funding would be divided between three issues if residents vote to approve them.

Issue one pertains to senior citizen facility improvement. The state is requesting up to $33.2 million dollars to “make capital expenditures for certain senior citizen facility improvement construction and equipment acquisition projects,” according to a sample ballot.

Issue two relates to library resources. The state is requesting up to $9.7 million “to make capital expenditures for academic, public school, tribal, and public library resource acquisitions, according to the sample ballot.

Issue three involves higher education, special schools, and tribal school capital improvement. The state is requesting up to $156.3 million to “make capital expenditures for certain higher education, special schools and tribal schools capital improvements and acquisitions,” according to the sample ballot. That money would fund dozens of higher education projects around the state.