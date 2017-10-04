Patricia Elizabeth Jones 1943 – 2017

Patricia Elizabeth Jones, 73, passed away Sept. 26. She was born Nov. 4, 1943 in Albuquerque, to the late Cyril and Mildred (Hester) Tate. Patricia was a retired school teacher from the Moriarty School District. She loved to cross stitch, needlepoint and read. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Tate. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond Jones of Moriarty; son, Brian Jones of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Kerry Jones of Moriarty; brothers, James B. Tate of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Bert A. Tate of Albuquerque, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service was held Sept. 30 at the Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.

