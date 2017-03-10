Patti Lu Forsythe 1940 – 2017

Patti Lu Forsythe, 76, passed away Feb. 28 in Albuquerque. On Oct. 13, 1940, her parents K.C. and Mattie Lavonia (Threadgill) Van Cleave Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world in Jackson, Tenn. On May 30, 1959 she married James “Jim” H. Forsythe. Patti was a member of the Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood, and the Clan Forsyth Society. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rual Van Cleave, Joe Van Cleave and K.C. Van Cleave Jr. Patti is survived by her beloved husband, James H. Forsythe of Sandia Park; son, James “Chris” Forsythe and daughter-in-law Christi of Sandia Park; brother, William Van Cleave and sister, Peggy Nell Maness; and two grandchildren, Jordan and Kasey Forsythe. Patti loved to travel and read and study classical literature. A viewing was held March 2 at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty. The funeral service was March 3, with Minister Brian Rigdon officiating. Interment followed at the Mountain Valley Cemetery in Edgewood. Pallbearers were Stuart Stary, Albert Benavidez, Travis Bauer, Robert Abbott, Adam Jimenez and Ken Gleason.