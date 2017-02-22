Pete Alonzo 1934 – 2017

Pete Alonzo passed away Jan. 11 in Albuquerque. He was born May 13, 1934 in Crystal City, Texas, and moved to California as a young boy. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and fought bravely overseas in the Korea War from 1952 to 1955. Pete lived by the Marine Corps values. He loved his country and worked hard every day of his life. Pete worked as a superintendent contractor building homes in California. He retired to New Mexico, where he spent his final days. Pete is survived by his partner of 33 years, Mercedes Monteavaro, his children, Sally, Peter, Ruth, Josephine and Owen; his brothers, Robrt, Raymond and Valentino; his sisters Clara and Lupe; his stepchildren, Stella, Susie Ann, Caroline and Joe Dominguez; grandchildren. Services were held on Jan. 25 at Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose, California.