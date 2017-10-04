Photographer leads photo tour of Quarai Ruins

On Oct. 14, join Salinas Missions artist-in-residence for a photo tour of the Quarai Ruins and the Spanish Corral Trail.

The massive and picturesque Quarai mission at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument was built in the 17th century on the site of an ancient Pueblo community by Franciscan missionaries.

Historians can learn much about events that occurred after the Spanish arrived and the cultures that existed in the area for centuries preceding their arrival.

Interpretive staff from the monument will join this day-long outing and contribute to visitors’ understanding of the site while photographer and artist-in-residence David Halpern will offer his personal insight about subtle details in the structural ruins and along the trail.

This outing will begin at Quarai at 10 a.m. Oct. 14. Participation will be limited to 20 and visitors must call 505-847-2585, ext. 220 to reserve a spot.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a “sack lunch,” snacks, plenty of water and extra batteries for your camera, along with appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Sturdy boots are recommended on the trails. All cameras are acceptable.

Halpern is a Santa Fe photographer who is currently serving his 14th season as a National Park artist-in-residence.

He has worked in that capacity four times in Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado), twice each at Black Canyon of the Gunnison (Colorado), Glacier National Park (Montana) and Bryce Canyon (Utah), and once at Acadia National Park (Maine).

Most recently, he served for two years at Bandelier National Monument. Widely published and exhibited since 1972, Halpern has taught photography in the classroom and in workshops for more than 40 years. A major exhibition of his work in the Southwest was held in 2016 at the Thomas Gilcrease Institute of American Art and History in Tulsa, Okla., where it will continue to be on display through March of 2018. Following that, the exhibition will begin a national tour.