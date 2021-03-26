After getting a victory over Santa Fe’s St. Michael’s High School in a one-goal battle on March 20, Moriarty’s boys soccer team faltered three days later in a rare mercy-ruled defeat at the hands of the Taos Tigers.

Moriarty hosted both games.

In the windy and chilly March 23 matchup against Taos, the undefeated Tigers set the tone early and dominated throughout in a mercy-rule shortened 10-0 shutout.

“I think that’s a first in my career,” Moriarty head coach Jordan Allcorn said, adding, “I’m extremely disappointed, this is the first time I’ve ever been mercy-ruled as a player or a coach.”

The Tigers won possession right from the opening whistle and scored their first goal in the second minute.

They continued to attack aggressively, slicing through Moriarty’s defense and keeping the home team’s defenders on their heels.

The Pintos found themselves repeatedly trying to clear the ball from their own goal, resorting to kicking the ball out beyond their goal line—giving Taos one corner shot after another. The Tigers had eight corners in the first half alone.

Moriarty’s freshman goalkeeper, Isaac Dominguez, had his hands full as the Tigers took shot after shot. After an early Taos shot hit the right-side upright and another hit the crossbar moments later, the Tigers scored their second and third goals on consecutive attacks in the eighth and ninth minutes.

Taos scored again in the 26th minute and added another goal in the 39th for a 5-0 lead at halftime.

The second half was more of the same as the Tigers scored five more goals to end the match in the 73rd minute.

Despite the 10 goals that got by him, Dominguez had nine saves for Moriarty. The Tigers took 19 shots on goal.

“Just got smacked, they’re better than us and we let them do whatever they wanted,” Allcorn said. “I mean, credit to them, they’re really good, I don’t think they’re 10 goals better than us, I think we’re better than that, but it just shows their experience—they have 10 seniors that have been playing together since they were little who are all club players, those kids play soccer year-round, we don’t have a single club player.”

The Pintos played much better against the St. Michael’s Horsemen, the defending 1A-3A state champions.

It was a warm, sunny Saturday morning with an 11 a.m. start time and the referees stopped the game midway through each half to give the players a water break—something seldom seen in high school soccer matches.

Both teams possessed the ball evenly, and each came close to scoring a few times but neither could find the back of the net in a scoreless first half.

In the 64th minute, Moriarty broke the knot when James Bentley converted a cross pass from Alex Lopez into a game-winning goal from just outside the 6-yard area for the 1-0 victory.

“Yeah, it was a good win,” Allcorn said, noting that both teams are in a similar rebuilding situation. “It turned out to be a pretty evenly-matched game.”

Moriarty was scheduled to host Capital on March 25.