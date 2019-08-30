Pintos soccer ‘a little rusty’ in season-opening loss to Bosque

Like an engine on a cold morning, Moriarty High School’s boys soccer team got off to a slow start in its Aug. 28 season opener against the visiting Bosque School Bobcats, giving up a pair of first-half goals on the way to losing 2-0.

Moriarty’s originally scheduled season opener against Bernalillo got postponed, so the Pintos’ home opener against Albuquerque’s Bosque School became their season opener.

Conversely, the Bobcats (4-0) picked up a trio of wins at the Aug. 23-24 Aztec Tournament.

“They’re a quality opponent and they had three games under their belt already,” Moriarty head coach Jordan Allcorn said. “I think it probably would’ve helped if we had played that Bernalillo game—we’re still getting our game legs together.”

The Pintos were a little sluggish for much of the first half but did manage to attack Bosque’s goal a few times.

Moriarty’s Jordan Horoshak trying to get around a Bosque defender. Photo by Ger Demarest.

Moriarty drove downfield and gained a corner kick and a free kick in the first 10 minutes but neither resulted in goals. A shot from 10 yards out by David Vaquera in the 12th minute was saved by Bosque’s goalkeeper.

The Bobcats then kicked into gear, scoring twice in a two-minute span—the first in the 17th minute following a throw-in, and another in the 19th minute on a shot that was inches beyond the outstretched fingers of Moriarty’s eighth-grade goalkeeper Isaac Dominguez.

Moriarty’s Jordan Horoshak took a shot from about 20 yards out in the 35th minute but it sailed wide to the right.

In the second half, the Pintos tightened up their defense and attacked a little better but all of their shots were either saved by Bosque’s keeper or drifted a little off target.

“I think we were a little rusty in the first half,” Moriarty midfielder Luca Luppes said. “We played a lot better in the second half, we were more composed.”

Allcorn said he thought the Pintos’ overall effort was good but fatigue probably took its toll.

“They outplayed us but it wasn’t by a lot, it was pretty evenly matched,” Allcorn said. “Their opportunities were the result of us making mistakes, but I thought we had a lot of good moments, we just gotta get better.”

The Pintos (0-1) play their next few matches on the road, starting with the Artesia Bulldogs on Aug. 31, followed by a trip to Las Vegas to face Robertson on Sept. 3.