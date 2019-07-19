Police shooting in Edgewood

On July 13 the State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputy in Edgewood. That’s according to a press release from the State Police.

“The initial investigation indicates that at around 11:05 p.m. on July 12, 2019, a SFCSO deputy received a report of a suicidal male individual, at 3 Villa Conejo in Edgewood. The male subject, who was identified as Philip Fiorenzio (69) of Edgewood, NM left the residence in a grey Kia Sorento sports utility vehicle,” the release says.

State Police say the deputy located the grey Kia Sorento on Pueblo Colinas Road, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Fiorenzio made a U-turn, drove head on and rammed into the deputy, causing the air bags to deploy. The deputy fired his duty weapon at Fiorenzio, and Fiorenzio was taken into custody; he was not injured in the incident and was treated by emergency medical services on-scene, according to State Police.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

State Police agents charged Fiorenzio with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; and resisting obstructing a law enforcement officer, the press release says.

Fiorenzio was arrested without further incident and booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center with No Bond.

“The investigation is in preliminary stages. Details about the incident, to include what led up to the deputy discharging his weapon, is still under investigation. The identity of the deputy involved will not be released until interviews are conducted. Additional information will be given out via press release when available,” the press release says.